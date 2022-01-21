Brunna tells the brothers love story with Ludmila

Nobody sleeps in the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Gathered in the Lollipop room, Brunna Gonçalves told the brothers about the beginning of her relationship with the singer Ludmila, who she defined as the “love of her life”

The dancer said that while working with the singer, the relationship between the two was always that of “mistress and dancer”, without much proximity. After being fired, however, they met at a show and the singer was direct and asked “when would Brunna give her a kiss”, according to the sister who until then had never had a relationship with other women, “never has a woman been so direct” .

Lud’s boldness, however, made Brunna curious about the possibility and, a few weeks after this show, the first kiss took place.

“I started to see her with different eyes. We stayed and then I understood why I didn’t work out with other men”

According to the sister, Ludmila assumed that she was always interested in her, since when she was part of her ballet. However, at that moment, the singer was still afraid to declare herself and, therefore, preferred to maintain a strictly professional relationship. “She’s always watched me. She knows the outfit I wore to the first rehearsal.”

From the first kiss, Brunna said that she never let go of the singer. The courtship started after a few months and was secretly lied to for two years. In 2019, however, during Brunna’s birthday, Ludmila proposed to her and they got married on the same day.

“She asked me to marry her. I accepted and she said ‘so let’s get married now’. The wedding was all set up outside the house. My mother-in-law and sister-in-law arranged the entire ceremony in less than 4 hours. have found the love of my life”.