Bruno Melo is presented at Corinthians: “I’m sure I’ll be in the fans’ favor” | Corinthians

Corinthians presented this Thursday its second reinforcement for the 2022 season. Left-back and defender Bruno Melo, 29, received shirt 27 from the hands of Timão leaders and gave a press conference.

On loan from Fortaleza until the end of the year, Bruno Melo spoke about his characteristics and showed confidence in a successful passage through Corinthians:

– What fans can expect is race, will. I’m a technician. Speed, my biggest characteristic is race, I’m sure I’ll be in the fans’ favor – said the player, who also spoke about his versatility:

1 of 2 Bruno Melo between Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves and director Roberto de Andrade — Photo: Bruno Cassucci Bruno Melo between Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves and director Roberto de Andrade — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

– Due to my height, I have good air play. Origin on the side, but I’ve played as a defender. I have to prepare myself to be available to Sylvinho wherever he wants.

– (…) Just tell the fans that they can expect good football from Bruno that he will present.

The hiring of Bruno Melo had the approval of Timão’s technical commission, which sees him as a player with a “piano carrier” style and who can play in different positions, such as fullback, defender and even defensive midfielder.

For now, the player enjoys the fact that he is wearing such an important shirt. During the press conference, he praised the structure of Timão and the quality of his teammates, some of them with stints in the Brazilian team. Bruno said he didn’t believe it when he received the call from his manager warning him of the alvinegra proposal.

– I only really believed it when I got here, the first training session with my teammates, then I could say: “Man, I’m in Corinthians“. I’m not much for giving interviews, I’m shy, from Ceará. I was in Paracuru, my city, when my manager called and asked: “So, are you ready to play for Corinthians?” I did not believe. Corinthians? Oh really? Don’t even think twice, who doesn’t want to, right? – vibrated the defender.

– Here it is totally different from Fortaleza in terms of structure, I had already come to train here. It’s another level. I even joked with friends from my city that today we play alongside the national team guys, Paulinha, Willian, they are very nice guys, I’ll get along with them – he declared.

Bruno Melo has a contract with Fortaleza until the end of 2023. He arrives free of charge, with Timão paying his salaries.

See other points from Bruno Melo’s press conference:

Encounter with the Twisted Faithful

– I’ve played against Corinthians here and it’s very difficult, the crowd doesn’t stop. Fortaleza was like that at home too. Faithful are the crazy ones. I’m looking forward to the debut, but Sylvinho decides, whenever he wants, I have to be at his disposal.

Chance to play with Diego Costa

– I followed, I hope he can come. You will find a great cast, it will help us a lot. I hope to count on him.

Departure from the Fortress

– Just thank Fortaleza, for everything I’ve experienced, I identified with the club from the base, I have friends, I created an identity there. But now I’m at Corinthians, now it’s about conquering goals and fans here. Seek everything the club seeks in the year.

Important goals for Fortaleza

– It all started with the goal of access from Serie C to Serie B, the first game my mother went to the stadium. It was the first playoff for Fortaleza. When he got the penalty, he said he would hit it and dedicate the goal to her. This marked my career. She calls Yvette. She’s already asked me about Corinthians, she’s in her city, but she’s already asked me and said she wants to be in the game.

Early career

– Itarema was my first journey, I started playing professionally, I started playing for Fortaleza. I worked and worked hard to conquer everything. Here at Corinthians, I intend to win everything that Corinthians competes for.

Origins

– I was born and raised there in Paracuru, Ceará. Since I was 17, I went to Fortaleza. City had no professional club, it was very difficult. The mayor there asked if he wanted a test at Fortaleza. First training there, the coach said I could stay and I wouldn’t have to take a test. The crowd is creating expectations on top of me, I know they have Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton. I’m going to get my space, be prepared and just tell the fans that they can expect good football from Bruno that he’s going to present.