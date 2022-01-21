Bruno Melo reports first contact with Corinthians and lets out a word when telling first print

Left-back Bruno Melo was presented this Thursday as a reinforcement for Corinthians for the 2022 season, the second to wear the white shirt officially among the news already agreed with the club. Soft-spoken and good humor that transpired as time passed, he tried to show all his charm with the chance to act in Timão.

“I only believed it when I got here, I did the first training session with my teammates. I thought: “H…, I’m in Corinhians””, exclaimed the player, bursting into laughter after uttering the sincere curse.

Born in Paracuru, Ceará, he was on vacation in his city when he received an unexpected call from his manager. After losing ground at the Fortaleza, he knew it might be time to get some fresh air. But the information on the other end of the line was very surprising.

“It was even funny. I was in my city, my manager called me and asked if I was ready to come to Corinthians. Then I spoke to the president and thought: “only if it’s now”. I wanted to go on the same day (laughs)”, recalled the defender.

In the player’s opinion, the entire structure of CT Joaquim Grava is far above what he was used to. In addition, he did not hide the happiness of being able to share space with names of recent success in the Selection.

“It’s totally different in terms of structure, I had already come to train here, another level. Even playing with my friends from my city who today tested playing alongside the national team, Willian, Paulinho. The guys are fine people, good people, I’ll get along with them,” he concluded.

Bruno Melo is the third player in the squad who can play at left-back, alongside Lucas Piton and Fábio Santos, and also stated that he is an option in the defense, a sector in which he meets with Gil, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Robson Bambu – the latter not yet made official.

