Bruno Melo says he hopes to have Diego Costa at Corinthians and talks about playing with Fiel

Left-back Bruno Melo was officially presented by Corinthians this Thursday afternoon. As one of the team’s reinforcements for the season, he talked about the possibility of the arrival of Diego Costa and showed anxiety to play with the support of Fiel.

Bruno Melo was the third athlete announced by Corinthians for the 2022 season and sees Diego Costa getting close to joining this list. Keeping an eye on the negotiation situation, he expressed his desire to count on the striker in the squad.

“I followed him there, I hope he can come. I’m sure he will find a great cast and help us a lot. I hope to count on him”said the defender at a press conference.

The side arrived at the Parque São Jorge club on a one-year loan and will have the possibility of playing in the Paulista, the Brazilian, the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. The last of them being Timão’s main objective in the season, Bruno spoke of his expectation to compete in the competition and be on the field with the support of Fiel.

“I played against Corinthians here, it’s very difficult, the crowd doesn’t stop for a moment, that helps a lot. It’s totally different here, Corinthians fans are really crazy. I’m really looking forward to my debut, but Sylvinho decides. He, when he needs me, I have to be available”said the side.

