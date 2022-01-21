Bruno Melo swears when talking about an agreement with the club

Hired on a season-long loan by Corinthians, the side Bruno Melo was presented today (20) as a reinforcement for the club at CT Joaquim Grava. After receiving the number 27 shirt from the hands of President Duilio Monteiro Alves and director Roberto de Andrade, the defender drew laughs from journalists when talking about his first impressions in the capital of São Paulo.

“To be honest, I only really believed it when I got here (CT Joaquim Grava). In my first training session, I saw my teammates and thought: ‘Hey, I’m at Corinthians’ (laughs)”, joked the 29-year-old player. , who arrives at Timão to play for a position as both left-back and defender.

Bruno Melo’s visit to the Parque São Jorge club will be his first experience outside the State of Ceará. For Fortaleza, the defender has played more than 200 games as a professional and won the sympathy of the fans for important goals in decisive moments, such as the accession of Leão do Pici from Série C to Série B of the Brasileirão and also the bid that determined the classification of the Tricolor for the 2021 Copa Sudamericana.

From a new home, the athlete will now share a locker room with renowned athletes on the national and international scene and many with stints in the Brazilian National Team. These are the cases of names like Cássio, Fagner, Paulinho, Renato Augusto and Willian, who competed in the last edition of the World Cup.

“It’s totally different from Fortaleza in terms of structure. I had already come with Fortaleza to train here (CT Joaquim Grava), it’s totally different, it’s another level. Selection players: Willian, Paulinho. The people are nice people, good people and I’ll get along with them”, replied the shy Bruno.

The athlete has been part of the squad since last week and has been tested as a defender in the reserve team. If the defender’s documentation is published today in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin), Bruno will be able to be listed for Corinthians’ debut in the Paulista Championship, next Tuesday (25), against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena.

“I’ve played against Corinthians here, it’s very difficult. The fans don’t stop and it’s difficult. Here it’s totally different, the Corinthians fans are really crazy. I’m looking forward to my debut, but that depends on Professor Sylvinho”, concluded the reinforcement. of Timon.