Buenos Aires Stock Exchange ranks only 22% of corn crops in…

The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange (BCBA) released its weekly report bringing new perspectives for the 2021/22 Argentine corn crop. Data collected by BCBA technicians indicate that 87.9% of the 7.3 million hectares projected have already been sown in the country, a delay of 5.5 percentage points in the annual comparison.

“The advance of national sowing is due to lack of humidity and consequent lack of soil in sectors that registered rains in previous days. Most of the area to be sown is in the Northwest and Northeast regions, where the work window extends until the end of January”, highlights the BCBA.

The publication also highlights that, if the next forecast rains are confirmed, some crops may still recover. “According to our climate report, abundant rains are expected over the next few days, which will continue to recharge cornfields in the west, center and south of the agricultural region.”

Looking at the growing conditions, the report points out that 22% of the crops are rated as good or excellent, 41% as average and 37% as poor. According to the water conditions, 56% of the crops are considered excellent or adequate and 44% are considered regular.





“The rains accumulated in the previous days have not been able to stop the deterioration of early sowing so far, 1.5 million hectares are in advanced reproductive stages and part of this surface registers irreversible productivity losses.”, explain BCBA technicians.

In the previous week’s report, these rates were 41% of good or excellent crops, 36% average and 23% bad. In addition to 47% of the crops considered excellent or adequate in relation to water conditions and 53% with regular or dry conditions.

For StoneX market analyst João Pedro Lopes, although the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange still estimates the Argentine corn crop at 57 million tons, this optimism has been questioned by other surveys. “Bolsa de Rosario has already reduced the estimate from 56 to 48 million tons and the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture0 expects 54 million for the country”.