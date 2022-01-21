Businessman says that Elza Soares spoke to family members in her last moments: ‘I think I’m going to die’ | Rio de Janeiro

“She was fine, she recorded the DVD on the 17th and 18th of January. She woke up today and underwent physiotherapy. Everything was normal. We even noticed a slight tiredness in her, a more panting breath, but we think it was because of the physio”, he recalls. Peter.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

He also says that after that moment, Elza asked to rest and started to present the speech a little slurred. The fact caught the attention of Pedro and other family members who were with her. But Elza fought with them assuring them that she was fine.

A while later, the singer addressed family members and said: “I think I’m going to die.”

Elza Soares: an icon of Brazilian music

The statement sparked the alert, and family members went to check her blood pressure and oxygenation, and noticed a small change.

Remember remarkable phrases by Elza Soares

Elza Soares died on the same day as Garrincha, almost 40 years later

Pedro and the singer’s family called Elza’s doctor, who sent an ambulance to the scene as a precaution, but 40 minutes later, Elza was changing her face, until she went out.

“It was a peaceful death, without trauma, for no reason. She died of natural causes. This, by the way, was one of her great fears: having a painful death, due to illness. Today, she just hung up”, says Pedro.

Ruy Castro talks about Elza Soares’ career

Funeral at the Municipal Theater

Elza Soares had her death certified by natural causes and will be veiled at Theatro Municipal, with a ceremony open to the public at 12 pm – the time is yet to be confirmed.

The body will be buried in the Jardim da Saudade Sulacap, which will also pay tribute to the singer in the VIP chapel. Burial will be in the Christ the Redeemer sector.

“We’re going to have a wake worthy of her, as a queen, so that the fans can say goodbye to her”, said the businessman.

The businessman also says that Elza was fine, in perfect health and that she was in the best moment of her life.

“Her last days were that of a queen. She recorded DVD, sang, had a new house, a penthouse she bought. She was super happy, super well and died at the height of her 70-year career. conquer”, said he, who gets emotional when remembering the last song sung by Elza.

“On the DVD, the last song she sang, sang in her life, was: ‘Let me sing until the end,'” she recalls.