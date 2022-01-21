Butantan says that the Ministry of Health has expressed interest in doses of CoronaVac and that an agreement should be signed this Friday | São Paulo

The Ministry of Health expressed interest to the Butantan Institute in purchasing doses of CoronaVac to include in the National Immunization Program (PNI) and vaccinate children aged 6 to 11 years in the country.

The information was confirmed to g1 in the morning of this Friday (21) by Butantan. Also according to the Institute, the agreement must be signed by the end of the day and provides for the supply of 7 million ready-made doses.

The government of São Paulo began to apply the immunizer to children this Thursday afternoon (20), shortly after the approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

Anvisa authorized the use for children aged 6 to 17 years in the country.

Earlier, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said that the ministry should evaluate Anvisa’s guidelines and pass it on to the states.

“We are going to evaluate all the Anvisa recommendations that were made yesterday so that we can correctly guide the states and municipalities. After being incorporated into the PNI, the states are free to apply”, said Cruz.

Yotam Berman, 10, received the 1st dose of Coronavac this Thursday (20).

During a press conference this Thursday, the director of the Butantan Institute, Dimas Covas, stated that he had not yet been contacted by the federal government to deal with the supply of doses.

Since last year, the Institute reports having made more than three offers of the immunizing agent to the Ministry, in letters that were not even answered.

In October 2021, the Ministry of Health stated that it would not purchase new batches of CoronaVac for the 2022 national vaccination schedule.

The vaccine was the first to be applied to the Brazilian population and was responsible for most of the immunization until other vaccines were acquired.

However, its use has always been a reason for a political clash between the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Governor João Doria (PSDB).

After the delivery by Butantan of all 100 million doses of the contract with the federal government for the PNI, 15 million doses of the vaccine were left with no interest in buying them.

Initially, the Butantan Institute declared that, of these 15 million, 12 million had been reserved for the government of São Paulo for application to children as soon as the authorization was granted by Anvisa.

However, in a press conference this Thursday (20), Dimas Covas declared that, of the 15 million doses available, 4 million have already been delivered to the state of São Paulo and another 4 million will be sent in the coming days.

The remaining 7 million doses would be reserved to offer to the Ministry of Health.

According to the director, Butantan has the capacity to produce more doses, if interest is expressed by the federal government or by states.

“Our industrial activity can be resumed at any time. We can arrive, as was done in the first supply to the ministry, to supply up to 100 million doses. It depends on demand, and we are fully prepared to meet the demand.”

The national factory for the production of CoronaVac without dependence on inputs from China, however, is not ready.

Promised to be delivered in September 2021, the work was delayed and imported equipment is still lacking. To be inaugurated, the plant also depends on inspection by Anvisa.

“The factory is in its final phase of physical structure for civil works and is already receiving equipment. So this equipment is being installed, and this will allow it to start operating, not yet producing vaccines for distribution, but to be qualified, including by our Anvisa”, said Dimas Covas this Thursday.

Since the end of last year, Anvisa analyzed the second request for authorization to use CoronaVac for children and adolescents, made by the institute. The requests, however, provided for vaccinating the group from 3 to 17 years old. The first request, made in July last year, was denied in August due to lack of documentation.

According to Dimas Covas, Butantan will present a new request to include the age group from 3 to 5 years old.

“We will be making an extension request to the original request, simply submitting more data specifically for this age group. [3 a 5 anos]. We have some ongoing studies, effectiveness studies in Chile, phase 3 studies in some countries around the world. We will provide that data,” he said on Thursday.

The release approved by the agency followed the recommendations of the technical area, which defined the following criteria:

Same formulation as that applied to adults;

Same dose;

Same dosage: two doses at an interval of 2 to 4 weeks;

Age range: 6 to 17 years;

Do not apply to immunocompromised children.

Vaccination of children in the country

The vaccination of children in Brazil began last week, shortly after the arrival of the first batch of pediatric vaccines from Pfizer, until then, the only immunizer approved by Anvisa for this group.

The vaccines were initially intended for a priority group, comprising children with comorbidities, indigenous people and quilombolas.

The 8-year-old indigenous Davi Seremramiwe Xavante was the first child to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Brazil. He received the dose at a symbolic event organized by the government of São Paulo.

The first child vaccinated in the state of São Paulo is Davi Xavante, 8 years old. The indigenous boy was vaccinated in a symbolic event this Friday (14)