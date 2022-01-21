C6, BMG and BTG lead BC’s complaints ranking in the 4th quarter of 2021 – Economy

THE C6 Bank, fintech which is among those that received the highest startup investments in 2021, ended the fourth quarter of last year at the top of the ranking of complaints among the 15 largest financial institutions in Brazil, informed this Thursday, 20th, the central bank. The C6, which had already led the ranking in the third quarter, had a complaint rate of 106.22, with 1,444 valid registrations. In second place was the BMG, with an index of 67.87 and 618 valid complaints, and thirdly, the BTG Pactual/Banco Pan (63.08 and 1,128 valid complaints).

The complaints index is calculated based on the number of complaints considered valid, divided by the number of the institution’s customers, multiplied by 1,000,000. In practice, the higher the index, the worse the institution’s rating. The ranking is quarterly.

The fourth quarter result already reflects the changes released by the BC on Thursday. Until the last release, only 10 entities were classified in the ranking of largest institutions. Now, the BC has expanded to 15. In addition, payment institutions are now included in the Ranking of Complaints, previously restricted to banks and financial institutions.

In the list with the 15 largest institutions, Inter is the fourth most complained institution (53.90 index), followed by Bradesco (25.30) and Santander (24.58). Then appear Mercado Crédito (7th, with an index of 21.45), Original (8th, with an index of 17.70), Caixa (9th, with an index of 17.66), PagBank-PagSeguro (10th, with an index of 15, 78), Banco do Brasil (11th, with an index of 14.39) and Itaú (12th, with an index of 12.76). Closing the list, in 13th, Votorantim (9.33), Nubank (5.26), in 14th, and MidWay – Credit, Financing and Investments, in last (2.63).

smaller institutions

In the ranking of smaller banks, finance companies and payment institutions, the leadership of complaints in the fourth quarter of 2021 is from Parati Crédito (rate of 16,699.13). Then appear Master (952.93) and Banco Digimais (444.90). The complete list has 28 institutions.

Among the most frequent complaints are “irregularities concerning the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services related to credit cards” (2,185), “irregularities concerning the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of the operations of the related to credit operations” (2,065), and “irregularities related to the integrity, reliability, security, secrecy or legitimacy of operations and services, except those related to credit card, debit card, internet banking, ATM, acquirer and credit” (1,515).