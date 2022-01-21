Call of Duty can leave annual releases • Eurogamer.pt

Activision Blizzard is considering changing its strategy for the Call of Duty series and scrapping the annual pace of releases that is affecting studios working on the series and fans alike.

According to Bloomberg, some of the company’s top executives are questioning the current annual model that has lasted since 2005 and think it’s time to change it.

This possibility comes shortly after the announcement that Microsoft will buy Activision Blizzard King, something that will be completed in June 2023 and does not suggest that Modern Warfare 2 from 2022 will be delayed (rumors indicate that Infinity Ward is working on this game for 2022) , but suggests that for the first time since 2005 we won’t have a new premium Call of Duty in 2023.

Fans have long been asking for a longer lifespan for the Call of Duty games, something especially felt in the transition from Modern Warfare to Black Ops Cold War, when the community wanted to stay longer in the current game and not feel like they were being forced to move to the latest.

In addition, those responsible for Warzone feel some difficulties in adapting to new games, with new weapons, mechanics and environments that require a lot of work.