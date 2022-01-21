Call of Duty may drop annual releases after Activision acquisition

Call of Duty may drop annual release frequency following Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard: option is being discussed by some executives, according to what Bloomberg reported.

Phil Spencer has confirmed that Call of Duty will also remain on PlayStation, but apparently an internal discussion has opened up about the franchise’s prerogatives once the Activision purchase is made official.

Under the management of Bobby Kotick, the company launches a new Call of Duty game every year without ever failing and thus helping to accumulate sales of over 400 million copies, but at the same time forcing developers to maintain an unsustainable pace.

Well, some Activision executives would have started to discuss the possibility of dropping the annual cadence, convinced that a more sparse publication could be appreciated by users and allow the series to recover. quality and momentum, particularly after the fluctuating results of Vanguard.

In any case, a possible program change won’t occur until next year or even later, as the next chapters of the franchise are possibly already in development according to traditional timelines.