Call of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Start Using Flying Cars

Cheat is used alongside aiming bots to gain advantages over other players

One of the main problems of Call of Duty: Warzone since its launch, the cheaters that plague the game’s servers have been increasingly bold. In-game captures show that they started using flying cars as a way to gain competitive advantages and move quickly around the map.

The videos come shortly after Raven Software took steps aimed at combating cheating in the title. Some time ago it has released an update that substantially decreases the damage dealt by players using that allow you to automatically aim at other players.

Reports of the use of the new flying cars cheat spread across Reddit. In a post, user RedBirdsFly released a recording in which, while a Call of Duty: Warzone player drives a flying car, his companion uses a long-range rifle and an aiming bot to quickly take down multiple competitors.

Ricochet Anti-Cheat System needs improvement

Announced by Activision Blizzard in October 2021, the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system was designed to eliminate cheaters from Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Although it was partially successful in this mission, the system had problems since before its release, when its source code fell into the hands of hackers.



– Continues after advertising –

Among the elements that help cheaters to experiment and not be afraid of having their accounts locked out is the free-to-play nature of Warzone. While In December, Raven Software banned 50,000 people in a single day, it’s relatively easy for cheaters to create other identities that guarantee a return to the game.

This is not the first time cheaters have used their own modifications to completely modify the game.. Before flying cars, they even unlocked the use of night vision goggles — a Call of Duty Modern Warfare item that was not available in Battle Royale. The large number of cheats motivated Activision Blizzard to file a lawsuit against EngineOwing, considered one of the companies responsible for producing most of the cheats available for the game.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: VG 24/7, GE