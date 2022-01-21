Can I make two withdrawals this year? Know the difference between salary bonus and PIS/Pasep Fund and if you receive

Two separate serves from the PIS/Pasep are being released to workers in 2022. One is the salary bonus paid annually to workers and the other is the PIS/Pasep Fund, which workers can only withdraw once in a lifetime.

The payment of the salary bonus starts to be made in February. [calendário pode ser conferido abaixo].

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to employees of private companies, while Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to employees of public companies. But what is the difference between the allowance and the PIS/Pasep Fund?

salary allowance



Granted by the Federal Government, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a worker’s right, in which, annually, workers who meet the necessary requirements can withdraw up to a minimum wage.

Thus, those who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year are entitled to receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years

Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year

Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average

It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

See the Pis/Pasep 2022 calendar and learn all about the salary allowance

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29

October March 24 December 29 November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

PIS/Pasep Fund

The shares in the PIS/Pasep Fund, in turn, are already released for withdrawal. In total, about 10 million workers can withdraw the amount that reaches R$ 23 billion.

Despite being different, many people confuse the PIS/Pasep salary bonus with the PIS/Pasep Fund.

This is because while the salary bonus is paid annually, the PIS/Pasep quotas are paid once in a lifetime. They are intended for workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988.

In the latter, in the event of the worker’s death, the heirs can carry out the withdrawal. To find out if you are entitled to the withdrawal, it is necessary to contact Caixa or Banco do Brasil.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment table

1 month of work: R$ 100;

2 months of work: R$ 200;

3 months of work: R$ 300;

4 months of work: R$ 400;

5 months of work: R$ 500;

6 months of work: R$ 600;

7 months of work: R$ 700;

8 months of work: R$ 800;

9 months of work: R$ 900;

10 months of work: R$ 1000;

11 months of work: R$ 1,100;

12 months of work: R$ 1,200.

With information from the Jornal Contábil Network