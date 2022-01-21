Can I make two withdrawals this year? Know the difference between salary bonus and PIS/Pasep Fund and if you receive

Two separate serves from the PIS/Pasep are being released to workers in 2022. One is the salary bonus paid annually to workers and the other is the PIS/Pasep Fund, which workers can only withdraw once in a lifetime.

The payment of the salary bonus starts to be made in February. [calendário pode ser conferido abaixo].

PIS is paid by Caixa Econômica Federal to employees of private companies, while Pasep is paid by Banco do Brasil to employees of public companies. But what is the difference between the allowance and the PIS/Pasep Fund?

salary allowance

Granted by the Federal Government, the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is a worker’s right, in which, annually, workers who meet the necessary requirements can withdraw up to a minimum wage.

Thus, those who worked with a formal contract or as a civil servant in the previous year are entitled to receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. In addition, the employee must meet requirements such as:

  • Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years
  • Who worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the previous year
  • Who earned, at most, two minimum wages per month, on average
  • It is also necessary that the company where you worked has correctly reported the data to the government

See the Pis/Pasep 2022 calendar and learn all about the salary allowance

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

PIS/Pasep Fund

The shares in the PIS/Pasep Fund, in turn, are already released for withdrawal. In total, about 10 million workers can withdraw the amount that reaches R$ 23 billion.

Despite being different, many people confuse the PIS/Pasep salary bonus with the PIS/Pasep Fund.

This is because while the salary bonus is paid annually, the PIS/Pasep quotas are paid once in a lifetime. They are intended for workers who had a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988.

In the latter, in the event of the worker’s death, the heirs can carry out the withdrawal. To find out if you are entitled to the withdrawal, it is necessary to contact Caixa or Banco do Brasil.

PIS/Pasep salary bonus payment table

1 month of work: R$ 100;
2 months of work: R$ 200;
3 months of work: R$ 300;
4 months of work: R$ 400;
5 months of work: R$ 500;
6 months of work: R$ 600;
7 months of work: R$ 700;
8 months of work: R$ 800;
9 months of work: R$ 900;
10 months of work: R$ 1000;
11 months of work: R$ 1,100;
12 months of work: R$ 1,200.

With information from the Jornal Contábil Network

