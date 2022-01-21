Caoa Chery expands the Tiggo family with the 7 PRO

Caoa Chery presented the Tiggo 7 PRO, a version with a renewed look, produced at the brand’s factory in Anápolis/GO and priced from R$ 189,990.00.

THE ScenarioMT had the opportunity to get to know and evaluate the model equipped with a 1.6 Turbo GDI engine, powered by gasoline and a seven-speed DCT transmission – a wet dual clutch type, with a joystick lever and an option for manual shifts. This set delivers 187 horsepower and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.09 seconds.



–Continues after advertising–

The design of the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 PRO has a front grille with three-dimensional designs, which come together with the full LED headlights of the front optical assembly with DRL lights.

On the side, the SUV is marked by three main lines, which create a differentiated effect and combine dynamic and static elements. The wheels are 18″ with an exclusive design. At the rear, the taillights are integrated and the model has two exhaust outlets.

Inside, the LED ambient light offers seven color options. The central console is elevated, with ergonomically installed controls, it is integrated with the touch control of the intelligent air conditioning, which is dual zone, independent and has a rear air outlet.



–Continues after advertising–

The seats are covered in premium material, as is the multifunctional steering wheel with a sporty design and four manual depth and height adjustments.

At 4,500 mm long, 1,842 mm wide and 1,705 mm high, in addition to a wheelbase of 2,670 mm, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 PRO has a trunk capacity of 475 liters with automatic opening and closing as standard. It also has presence sensor opening, anti-crushing system and height adjustment according to user preference.

Among the comfort and convenience items available as standard are the 1.13m² tilting panoramic sunroof with the option of opening the front, the electric passenger seat with four adjustment options, in addition to the six adjustment possibilities of the driver’s seat. , including the lumbar region and the Remote Climate Control (CCD).

There is also a 15W fast-charging wireless cell phone charger, with an alert function in case the object is forgotten inside the vehicle, a face-to-face key with start button, in addition to electrically adjustable mirrors, automatic folding and defroster.

The vehicle features 10.25″ multimedia, 12.3″ instrument panel and 360-degree camera as standard, which with its high definition, has four wide-angle cameras that allow a clearer image to observe obstacles. In narrow parking spaces, for example, the cameras work together with the parking sensor and display static and dynamic guides in the multimedia system during manoeuvres.

The model was designed to meet the 5-star requirements of the China-NCAP, equivalent to the Latin NCAP, and also has six airbags (front, side and curtain).

The brakes are discs on all four wheels and work in conjunction with the ABS (anti-lock brake system) and EBD (electronic brake distribution) systems. The safety package also includes EBA technologies, which automatically enable the deceleration limit during emergency braking; BOS (smart pedal), which identifies an emergency situation and decelerates the vehicle when the accelerator and brake pedals are pressed at the same time; BAS, braking assistance system, which maximizes ABS performance; and ESS, the emergency braking alert system, which flashes the turn signals on both sides (arrows) to signal to drivers behind that sudden braking is taking place. It also has electronic parking brake, Auto Hold, HDC (electronic descent control) and HHC (slope exit assistant).

The steering assistance items are also strong points, such as systems such as ATCT (Rear Cross Traffic Alert), which informs the driver, when engaging the reverse gear, when another vehicle is approaching, avoiding collisions and making maneuvers safer. ; RCW (Rear Collision Alarm), which alerts the driver with an audible warning when there is imminent risk of a rear-end collision; DOW (door opening warning), which warns about the risk of collision when opening the doors; Blind Spot Detector (BSD) and LED front fog lights with curve assist function, which improves visibility in maneuvers at up to 40 km/h.



–Continues after advertising–

Tiggo 7 PRO debuts the Midnight Blue metallic color in the brand’s portfolio. The model will also be marketed in Pearly White, Metallic Black, Metallic Silver and Metallic Grey.

Check out a video with the Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 PRO

Related