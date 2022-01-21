Cecília gets drunk after having sex with Breno and breaks out · TV news

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will see her intimacy turn into gossip after her first time with Breno (Marco Ricca) in Um Lugar ao Sol. The model will get drunk at a ballad and tell Bela (Bruna Martins) her new conquest. The young woman, in turn, will release the story to Felipe (Gabriel Leone). The musician will run to reveal everything to Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

After deciding to put the teenager on ice, Breno will talk to Cecília again thanks to an encouragement from his therapist, Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga). Santiago’s granddaughter (José de Abreu) ​​will take advantage of the space to insist on flirting with the photographer.

While the model is getting ready to pounce, Breno’s marriage to Ilana (Mariana Lima) will go from bad to worse. The duo will fight badly, and he will be kicked out of the house by the manager.

Rebeca will be her cousin’s biggest confidant about the separation and will comment to Cecília that Breno will have gone to live in an apart-hotel. Túlio’s stepdaughter (Daniel Dantas), then, will decide to pay a visit to the “crush”.

Cecília and Breno will have sex on the nine o’clock soap opera

Aftermath of the hot night

Unhindered, Breno will succumb to his desires and have sex with the 18-year-old girl. In the scenes that will air on January 28, the public will see Cecília all happy at a party. She will drink too much and will be helped by Felipe and Bela.

Euphoric, the young woman will end up telling her friend that she slept with the character played by Marco Ricca. The student will not hold her tongue. She will pass the information on to her ex-boyfriend, unaware that he had an affair with her friend’s mother.

Worried, Felipe reveals to Rebeca what happened between his daughter and her best friend’s husband. Disgusted, the veteran gives the bad news to Ilana, who will put an end to her marriage. Andrea Beltrão’s character will also comment with Santiago about the preparation that the heiress will have done.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

