Celina swallows poison and is made a scapegoat · TV News

In How Much More Life, Better!, Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) will feel all the displeasures of the law of return. After committing a number of atrocities to separate Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Guilherme (Mateus Solano), the villain will be forced to swallow her own poison and will have to answer for one of the few misdeeds she didn’t practice against her daughter-in-law in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera. .

At the chapter scheduled to air next Wednesday (26) , Rose will find a wiretap inside her bag. The object was planted by Guilherme, who wanted to know if the woman is Neném’s lover (Vladimir Brichta).

She will be a beast at her discovery, as she and her husband will have reconciled. The former model will feel that she has been deceived once again. However, Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) will take action to defend his daughter-in-law and put his own wife at the stake.

He will lie to the former model saying that Celina was responsible for the wiretapping. With that, the evil mother-in-law’s ordeal has only begun, because, in addition to carrying the blame for something she didn’t do, she will be forced to confess that she was responsible for the intrigue that almost separated her son from his wife.

Shocked, Guilherme decides to kick his mother out of the house. Celina will leave, but she will swear an evil oath: she will destroy the surgeon’s marriage at all costs.

The More Life, the Better! replaced the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The soap opera written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic, which slowed down the recording processes.

The plot is scheduled to run until May. Then, the network will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will have Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado in the main roles.

