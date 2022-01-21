Changes coming! User discovers Windows 11 Task Manager redesign

Microsoft continues to implement new features in Windows 11 to improve users’ experience with the system and win over fans who continue to use previous versions of Windows, highlighting in this recent release the arrival of visual changes and new native tools. According to leaks, the developer is working to integrate the entire look of the system and may soon release changes to the entire Task Manager window, a feature that has been present since Windows 7 and that allows you to monitor the use of the processor, video card and memories. from the PC.





According to Gustave Monce, a user who discovered the new look of the Task Manager in Windows 11, it seems that the novelty is still under construction and therefore must not have been officially released on the operating system, something that could happen later this year if the developer completes the development of the redesign. Monce highlights that the new interface is quite different from previous generations of Windows and supports night mode natively, a feature that will finally be implemented in this section of the system and should integrate the rest of the redesigned design introduced in Windows 11.

As the image reveals, there are no more upper tabs to navigate between active processes on the computer, performance, or application history, which in the new interface are located on the left side menu in order to ensure a cleaner and more intuitive view, being similar to that we found in File Explorer. It’s not a surprise that Microsoft decided to change the design of the Task Manager after years, after all, Windows 11 as a whole displays a notoriously divergent interface from its predecessor.

