Check out the most common symptoms of Omicron in vaccinated people

Scientific platform discloses the nine most common symptoms of Omicron in vaccinated patients

THE omicron it has even affected vaccinated people – who are proven to be much better protected against the effects of the coronavirus. The variant has a level of transmissibility never seen before and it is important to be aware of the symptoms of this new form of the disease.

An analysis by the Zoe Symptom Study App, which studies the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK, shows that the most common symptoms of Omicron in vaccinated people are:

1. Itchy nose

2. Cough

3. Sore throat

4. sneezing

5. Headache

6. Nausea

7. Muscle aches

8. Diarrhea

9. Rash

Although the symptoms can be quite uncomfortable, a person with the complete immunization program will hardly need to be admitted to the ICU because of Covid-19, whether with Ômicron or another variant.

Specialist doctors and even the Minister of Health of the Bolsonaro government recently admitted that Brazilian Covid patients in the ICU are the ones who did not want to be vaccinated. Check out:

Professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London and organizer of the Zoe Symptom Study App, Tim Spector, comments that at the beginning of the pandemic the most common symptoms of Covid-19 were clear. Signs included cough, fever, and loss of smell. Feelings of fatigue, headaches, shortness of breath and muscle pain also occurred, but were less recurrent.

“When Delta came along, we noticed a change in the most frequently reported symptoms. Common signs like shortness of breath, fever and loss of smell dropped in the rankings. Runny nose, sore throat and persistent sneezing have become more normal, along with headache and cough, particularly in vaccinated people,” says Spector.

According to him, Ômicron seems to continue the trend of the Delta variant. “It is causing signs that are much more like a normal cold, particularly in people who have been vaccinated, and less general systemic symptoms such as nausea, muscle aches, diarrhea and skin rashes,” he explains.

The survey looked at the health reports of people who reported having Covid-19 in December in the UK, and compared it with data from early October, when Delta was the dominant variant.

“Our analysis showed no significant difference in the overall symptom profile of Delta and Omicron, with the top five symptoms in both periods being a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat.”