Check out what happened at the house today

After an early morning full of conversations about votes and DR between Maria and Natália on “BBB 22” (TV Globo), today was marked by surprises in the most watched house in Brazil. Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada finally got into the game – they were in isolation at the hotel after testing positive for covid-19.

The sisters Naiara Azevedo and Bárbara Heck started the day in the kitchen talking about the possible couples in the edition, while all the other brothers slept. The model from Rio Grande do Sul stated that she had noticed three women interested in Rodrigo, and that Slovenia would be one of them.

Despite thinking that Mussi is very focused on the competition, she commented that she gave her confinement colleague some advice: “I said to Eslô: ‘Do you want to take it? Take it soon, then”. The message is very similar to the anonymous torpedo received by the woman from Pernambuco earlier this week. Coincidence?

Luciano reveals fear of leaving the “BBB 22”

Luciano, from the popcorn team, is feeling insecure in the game

Luciano, from the popcorn team, is feeling insecure in the game, especially when it comes to socializing at home. In the kitchen, he even questioned some participants: “Do you think I’m aggressive? Here I’m feeling firm, hard. I think it’s because of the tension”.

Rodrigo said he didn’t think his brother was aggressive, but Laís confessed that he was very serious. Vyni was sincere: “Sometimes I’m scared to talk to you. Because you’re so serious, sometimes it looks like you’re angry.” Luciano then revealed the reason for his tension. “I’m scared, I’m scared to go out. I haven’t seen anyone as scared as I am.”

Tiago Abravanel talks about fatphobia

The afternoon period was marked by an important conversation between Tiago Abravanel and other brothers. At the gym, the singer talked about fatphobia

The afternoon period was marked by an important conversation between Tiago Abravanel and other brothers. At the gym, the singer talked about fatphobia:

“The social problem today is that people look at someone who is fat and automatically say they are unhealthy. We have to deconstruct that. And it’s not that I’m encouraging obesity. Health goes beyond physical shape. big in relation to that”, said Abravanel. “It’s true, there are a lot of skinny guys who aren’t in good health,” agreed Pedro Scooby.

Arrival of Jade Picon, Linn da Quebrada and Arthur Aguiar

A short time later, while the participants were still talking in the gym and outside the house, the trio that was missing to complete the cast of “BBB 22” arrived. With an iconic entrance, Linn was the first to set foot in the house: “Is this where they asked for another participant?”, she asked.

Arthur Aguiar arrived next and was greeted by Douglas and Jessilane, who hugged him. However, the moment most awaited by netizens was the arrival of Jade Picon, who has already debuted on the program, yielding memes on social networks when opening the door of the house.

surprise event

The three new cabin participants arrived bringing a surprise event. The inmates were gathered in the living room and then headed out onto the lawn. There, the cast entered the “second dimension” of reality where they enjoyed an action by a sponsor of the program.

The action with makeup also had repercussions on social networks, with Pedro Scooby doing makeup sisters and Jade Picon saying that she would use the product bag to store her jewelry.