Check out what happened this Friday morning

The dawn of this Friday was busy at the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). There was an immunity test for the Camarote group, now complete after the entry of Arthur Aguiar, Jade Picon and Linn da Quebrada, chat about possible couples, a sincere outburst about friendship and a lot of game strategy for next Sunday’s wall.

Just take a ‘peek’ at what happened!

Another week in the game

Immunized against covid-19 and against Sunday’s wall! Arthur Aguiar and Douglas Silva were the big winners of yesterday’s race at “Big Brother Brasil”. The two disputed the necklaces with Linn da Quebrada and Tiago Abravanel, Brunna Gonçalves and Maria, Pedro Scooby and Paulo André and Jade Picon and Naiara Azevedo in a competition that consisted of throwing a pillow with the QR Code through a glass wall until it hit the house. of the board with the sponsoring store’s logo. When they took the necklaces, the two were very emotional.

Was evidence designed to cause intrigue?

On this morning’s ‘Splash Show’, presenter Ju Nogueira, columnist Aline Ramos and special guest, former BBB Elana Valenaria, talked about the possibility that yesterday’s test was designed to cause intrigue in the most watched house in Brazil. Remembering that the two groups, Pipoca and Camarote, had immunity tests, and the first group went through an endurance test that lasted more than twelve hours last Wednesday. The second had a test of luck and skill. Why this discrepancy between the two? Did the big boss think of everything to spice up the game? Let’s wait for the scenes of the next chapters.

Who has crush on who

After an emotional presentation between the brothers, which brought good tears to all participants, the members of the fourth Lollipop embarked on a conversation about who would be the possible couples in this edition of “BBB”. Slovenia was the first to comment on the brothers’ characteristics and mentions three names: Eliezer, Rodrigo and Lucas.

“You know what’s cool? It’s that, like, Eli, Rodrigo and Lucas have a specific characteristic that I like in a man. Really!”, commented the paraibana. Soon, her classmates noticed that she started talking about Eli and joked with her.

“She started talking about Eli that I remembered,” Vyni commented. Eslô gets nervous and replies that “If it was all three in one, fuck it!”

Vyni then asks what characteristic the sister sees in each one and she promptly replies: “I think Lucas is mysterious. I like it, it makes me want to, you know? I like a little mystery. I have that, so we talk a lot, but there’s no malice”, he said. “Eli has a touch of a funny man, of humor and I love a funny man. And Rodrigo has more of a heartthrob, which I also like, but that’s all, that’s all and that’s all it’s not cool. The good thing is everything together” .

At another point, Vyni asks Pedro Scooby for help to get a crush and the surfer replies that “no bad, no bad, I’ll give you some kisses”. The man from Ceará responds: “I’m allergic to married people”.

vent among friends

Rodrigo and Vyni talked about the friendship of the two and the São Paulo vent with the Ceará native about fearing that he is afraid to be close to him.

“If you ask me, ‘who have you gotten along with best so far?’. It was the girls and you. It’s just like this… I don’t know what you bring out, that I feel you with a fear of me, impressive. You can see it in your eyes… You looked away from me”, says Rodrigo, who continues. “I’m a guy who saw in you a little low self-esteem. I want you to empower yourself because you’re this fantastic guy. I’m this guy who likes you and wants you to see the way you are. We have our jokes, but sometimes they are a little strong words, like ‘mean’, ‘intimidation’… It hurts me. That’s not what I want to be for you”.

In the kitchen, Tiago Abravanel comments to Naiara Azevedo that he will not touch her head, even though they are friends. The singer reinforced that the actor is her port of balance and Tiago is disconcerted. He asks Naiara not to give him that responsibility.

“If you ask me: “friend, do you think I did something stupid?”. I’m the first to say: ‘I think’. It’s not because I’m your friend that I’m going to rub your head, you know? After all, we’re in a game and we’re talking about relationships. We don’t always get it right and we don’t always get it wrong”, said the actor.

Votes for Sunday’s Wall

The saga of knowing who to vote for on the next day 23 continues. In the Lollipop room, the brothers discuss possible voting options and are worried about what might happen in the house in the coming days. While talking to Vyni, Eliezer and Jade, Rodrigo mentioned that he is sure he will go to the wall. The influencer soon tried to reassure him, saying that whoever eliminates people is the audience from outside who watches the program.

“You can’t challenge the public, but don’t think that being a player is a bad thing. The public likes who plays, who drives the game. Don’t deprive yourself”, he commented.

Eliezer expressed concern and said that the Pipoca group needs to pay attention to Sunday’s votes.

“I’m scared now, we don’t know the dynamics of Paredão. If we don’t have proof of the leader, we don’t know what is happening”, he comments. “We have to be prepared. We don’t need 7 votes. 2 votes for us, we’re on the wall. All care in this first week is little”, he added.

