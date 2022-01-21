check the updated PIS 2022 table, calendar, dates and latest news

2022-01-21

THE PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 is getting closer and closer to getting paid. This is one of the most anticipated benefits of the year.

THE official calendar of PIS/Pasep salary allowance 2022 starts at February. The PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance calendar is divided. The PIS 2022 calendar starts earlier than that of Pasep.

To find out when and how much you will receive, check out the updated PIS 2022 table it’s the 2022 PIS calendar with dates below:

Updated PIS 2022 table, and Pasep

THE PIS/Pasep 2022 value has been changed, because of the increase in the minimum wage in 2022. In this new year, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212.

THE amount paid in the PIS/Pasep 2022 salary allowance calendar varies according to the time the worker has worked.

If you worked the whole year, you receive a minimum wage. If you worked one month, you earn proportionally: 1/12 of the minimum wage.

See the table of values ​​below:

  • 1 month worked – BRL 101
  • 2 months worked – BRL 202
  • 3 months worked – BRL 303
  • 4 months worked – BRL 404
  • 5 months worked – BRL 505
  • 6 months worked – R$ 606
  • 7 months worked – R$ 707
  • 8 months worked – BRL 808
  • 9 months worked – BRL 909
  • 10 months worked – BRL 1010
  • 11 months worked – R$ 1,111
  • 12 months worked – BRL 1,212

Application to consult PIS/Pasep

According to the ministry, as of January 22, it is possible to consult PIS/Pasep through the Digital Work Card or not GOV.BR portal to find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective bank of receipt.

THE central Hello Worker, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit situation and payment date in the applications. Cashier worker and box has.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option to call the Banco do Brasil Call Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

PIS 2022 calendar with dates

See below the schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector:

BORN INRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
Januaryfebruary 8December 29
FebruaryFebruary, 10thDecember 29
MarchFebruary 15thDecember 29
AprilFebruary 17thDecember 29
MayFebruary 22December 29
JuneFebruary, 24December 29
JulyMarch, 15December 29
AugustMarch 17December 29
SeptemberMarch 22December 29
October March 24 December 29
NovemberMarch 29thDecember 29
December March 31 December 29

Pasep Calendar 2022

Check below the Pasep salary bonus calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants:

END OF REGISTRATIONRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
0 – 1February 15thDecember 29
2 – 3February 17thDecember 29
4February 22December 29
5February, 24December 29
6March, 15December 29
7March 17December 29
8March 22December 29
9March 24December 29

