Chery: Tiggo 3x gets black roof

Caoa Chery added a black roof to the Tiggo 3x crossover, a model made in Jacareí, Vale do Paraíba.

The sport utility gets this option in the Pro version, with prices of R$ 112,490.00 (solid white), R$ 113,790.00 (silver, gray and red) and R$ 113,990.00 (pearl white).

With this, Caoa Chery values ​​the image of the national product, which came to be the brand’s access option, since the Tiggo 2 is already tired.

Equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine with 99 horsepower on gasoline and 102 horsepower on ethanol, the Tiggo 3x has a CVT transmission with nine-speed simulation.

Direct competitor of the Fiat Pulse, the Tiggo 3x sold 3,851 units against 3,965 of the brother Tiggo 2, noting that the turbocharged crossover arrived much later in the national market.

However, despite reinforcing the base proposal, Caoa Chery makes its more sophisticated players more expensive, such as Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8, which were on average R$2,000 more expensive.

On the Chinese brand’s website, the Tiggo 7 Pro appears with a suggested price of R$189,990 against R$187,990, while the bigger brother goes from R$197,990 to R$199,990.

The Tiggo 7 Pro is the latest SUV from Caoa Chery and has a 1.6 Turbo GDI engine with 187 horsepower and 28.5 kgfm, in addition to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The mechanical set is the same as the Tiggo 8, which has seven seats. Both manufactured in Anápolis-GO, at the CAOA factory, the duo reinforces the company’s strategy of seeking more products with high added value.

Last year, the Tiggo 7 sold 3,803 copies, but still most of the previous generation. In the case of the Tiggo 8, even though it is the most expensive in the range, the SUV does not disappoint in sales, with 9,190 units sold.

Tiggo 8 only lost to Tiggo 5x in sales of Caoa Chery, as the latter sold 11,656 units.

Caoa Chery Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 – Prices