Child dies a week after getting vaccine and hospital asks for urgent autopsy

By Letícia Souza on January 19, 2022 at 8:45 pm | Updated January 19, 2022 at 20:46

World – Last Sunday (16), a 6-year-old child who died after testing positive for Covid-19 had been vaccinated a week earlier. The case took place at Hospital de Santa Maria, in Lisbon, Portugal.

The boy had received the first pediatric dose of Pfizer on January 8, and a week later he could not resist cardiac arrest.

There is still no information on whether there is any or no relationship between death and taking the vaccine. The health establishment has already asked for an urgent autopsy to be carried out, which should take place in the next few days, after all legal procedures have been overcome.

Neither possibility is ruled out, according to CNN Portugal sources. Because he was recently vaccinated, and because adverse reactions may occur some time after the vaccine, the National Institute of Pharmacy and Medicine (Infarmed) was immediately notified, as is mandatory.

Infarmed, on the other hand, has already confirmed that it has received a suspected adverse reaction, and explained that the case is being investigated by the Regional Pharmacovigilance Unit of Lisbon, Setúbal and Santarém. The institute made it clear that there is no conformation, it said that an investigation of the entire clinical situation is being carried out. According to the first information, the child would not have known health problems.

