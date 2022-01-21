Child hospitalization has no connection with covid vaccine

An investigation carried out by experts from the Epidemiological Surveillance Center of the São Paulo State Health Department concluded that the hospitalization of a 10-year-old child in Lençóis Paulista (290 km from the capital) is not related to the vaccine against covid-19.

According to the analysis made by more than ten specialists, the girl has a rare congenital disease, which the family was not aware of until then.

Yesterday, the city ordered a suspension of vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11 for a week after a child went into cardiac arrest after receiving the Pfizer immunizer. In a statement, the city government informed that the girl is hospitalized under observation, but that she is conscious and has a stable condition.

According to a report made by the father, and reproduced by the municipality, the child would have presented alterations in the heartbeat and passed out about twelve hours after receiving the dose of the immunizing agent. She was taken to the private health network for care, where she was resuscitated.

In a note, the state health department reinforced the importance of vaccination against covid-19 and stated that all immunizers approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) are safe and effective.

Earlier, the agency approved the use of Coronavac, a vaccine against covid-19 from Sinovac in partnership with the Butantan Institute, in the age range of 6 to 17 years. The immunizing agent began to be applied in the capital of São Paulo soon after. According to Governor João Doria (PSDB), the state is prepared to vaccinate 250,000 children starting tomorrow.