China releases discoveries about the far side of the Moon

Since reaching the far side of the Moon in January 2019, China’s Yutu-2 rover has been making interesting discoveries about the hidden face of our natural satellite, in what is already the longest lunar surface mission in history. . The novelty now is that he detected that the solo “of those bands” is surprisingly “sticky”.

According to an article published this week by the team responsible for the Chinese rover in the scientific journal Science Roboticsthe lunar regolith – soil, basically – on the far side of the Moon, which always moves away from Earth, is more adherent than the soil on the near visible side.

publicity

According to researchers operating China’s Yutu-2 rover, the far side of the Moon has much more clayey soil than the far side. Image: Dotted Yeti – Shutterstock

Clay from the far side of the moon stuck to the rover’s wheels

The team noticed chunks of lunar soil stuck to the rover’s wheels — likely because the surface on the far side “resembles dry sand and clay on Earth,” according to the paper.

In addition, the researchers also found that the other side has many relatively small craters. The report relies on data collected from 88 craters, with 57 of them measuring less than 10 m in diameter and two measuring around 60 m in diameter.

Read more:

According to research, the far side of the Moon has many more craters than the visible and near side. Scientists believe this may have something to do with the fact that Earth helps protect the lunar surface from certain impacts. Furthermore, the near side, according to the new study, appears to have had much more volcanic activity in its past.

Yutu-2 is part of the Chang’e-4 mission, the first to land on the far side of the Moon. The mission’s objectives are to study the composition of basalt rocks from that ground and compare these volcanic rocks with those on the near side of the Moon. Since its landing, the rover has traveled about 1,005 m, analyzing the local geology.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!