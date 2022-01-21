China Says It Defeated US Warship in South China Sea; US deny | World

China’s Armed Forces say they pursued, warned and fended off a US military vessel that entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

The announcement was made on Thursday (20), but the US Navy denies that the USS Benfold (photo above) has gone off course because of the Chinese alert.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Sector Command said that the warship “illegally” entered Chinese territorial waters without permission, violating the country’s sovereignty, and that Chinese naval and air forces followed the ship.

“We solemnly demand that the US immediately stop such provocative actions, otherwise it will be responsible for the serious consequences of unforeseeable events,” the Chinese command said.

“The People’s Republic of China’s note on this mission is false,” Mark Langford, a spokesman for the 7th Fleet, said in a statement. The 7th Fleet is part of the US Navy in the Pacific Ocean.

While the US Navy denied that the USS Benfold had moved away because of the alert, it implied the ship was operating in the area, saying the mission reflected the country’s commitment to defending freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. .

The military ship was conducting what the US calls a “freedom of navigation operation”, which was “in accordance with international law”. According to the country, the ship then “continued to conduct normal operations in international waters”.