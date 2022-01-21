China says it has pulled US warship away; USA deny

Chinese forces pursued, warned and fended off a U.S. military vessel that entered waters near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea, the Chinese military said today, but the U.S. Navy denied that the ship had veered off course. because of the alert.

The People’s Liberation Army Southern Sector Command said the USS Benfold “illegally” entered Chinese territorial waters without permission, violating the country’s sovereignty, and that Chinese naval and air forces followed the ship.

“We solemnly demand that the US immediately stop such provocative actions, otherwise it will be held responsible for the serious consequences of unforeseen events,” he added.

The US Navy rejected the idea that the Benfold departed because of the alert, but appeared to confirm that the vessel would be operating in the area, saying the mission reflected the US Navy’s commitment to defending freedom of navigation.

“The People’s Republic of China’s note on this mission is false,” 7th Fleet spokesman Mark Langford said in a statement. The 7th Fleet is part of the US Marine Force in the Pacific Ocean.

The Benfold vessel was conducting what the Navy calls a freedom of navigation operation that was “in accordance with international law”, the statement said. The ship then “continued to conduct normal operations in international waters”.

The US Navy frequently conducts such missions in the South China Sea to challenge Chinese territorial claims.