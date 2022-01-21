Choque-Rei na Copinha will have a unique São Paulo crowd and ticket sales; see prices

The São Paulo Football Federation released this Thursday the details regarding tickets for the semifinals of the São Paulo Cup Paulo de Futebol Junior in between São Paulo and palm trees, which takes place on Saturday, at 7 pm, at Arena Barueri.

The ticket prices for the match between São Paulo and Palmeiras, valid for the Copinha semifinal, were defined. https://t.co/uYLrSRPhfm#Copinha22 pic.twitter.com/vKDlXHUxsa — Cup (@Copinha) January 20, 2022

As in professional football, Choque-Rei will have a single crowd. The stadium will be occupied only by São Paulo, as Tricolor has a better campaign than the rival in the competition.

There will be no physical box office. The sale of tickets, which has already started this Thursday, will be done exclusively from the website Ticketsfpf.soudaliga.com.br.

Sectors A and A1 have tickets priced at R$40 (R$20 at half), while sector B has tickets at R$30 (R$15). Depending on the pace of sales, other locations in the stadium may be released.

The winner of the classic between São Paulo and Palmeiras will face the team that advances from the confrontation between Santos and América-MG. The other semifinal takes place on Friday, at 8 pm, at Anacleto Campanella Stadium, in São Caetano.

