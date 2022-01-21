Christian saxophonist André Paganelli dies after deep depression

The Christian Saxophonist André Paganelli died on Wednesday (19), after battling severe depression and committing suicide.

André Paganelli was considered one of the most talented instrumentalists in Brazil and received several nominations and awards for his works, such as the Talent Trophy and the Latin Grammy.

He was also one of the voting members of the Latin Grammy Awards, the Order of Musicians of Brazil and the Brazilian Association of Regents, Arrangers and Musicians.

Paganelli was the author of the book “True Worshipers”, a material dedicated to pastors, leaders, musicians and worshipers in general.

He was a pastor of the Baptist denomination and a degree in Theology from the Word of Life Biblical Seminary (Atibaia, SP) and Master’s Theology with an emphasis in Eschatology from Cohen University & Theological Seminary (Los Angeles, CA, USA).

Paganelli broke borders, reaching through his ministry several cities in Brazil, the United States, Switzerland, England, Portugal, Italy, Spain, France and Israel.

Pastor Magno Paganelli, who was the saxophonist’s brother-in-law, mourned André’s death in a post on social media.

“I just commented with my wife that the good memories remain, and there are many! A cheerful, hopeful guy – he even believed in better days – enterprising and extremely talented, unique in his specialty”, he said.

“I had the privilege of working on several projects with him, from the first CDs, the books, the first big show at Olympia, the beginning of the company he created.

The good memories remain, which, as I said, are many. And a nephew he gave it to me, Brian. Rest in peace, little brother.”

André Paganelli has already given interviews to guide me, counting its trajectory. Watch:

“I am very sorry for André’s death”, declared the director of Guiame, Pastor Marcos Corrêa. “I had the pleasure of traveling with him on a theological cruise, where we got very close. He was in the Rádio Guiame studios and from these events, whenever possible, we talked. A very kind, polite and believing person. Personally, I am very sorry for this loss and, on behalf of Guiame, I want to recognize the importance he has always had in gospel music. My feelings and what the Holy Spirit can comfort family and friends.”

Portal Guiame mourns the death of André Paganelli and prays that God will bring comfort to family and friends.