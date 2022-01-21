CIA rules out the involvement of any foreign power in the cases of the mysterious ‘Havana syndrome’ – International

WASHINGTON – A American Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) concluded that there is no evidence that a foreign country is mounting a global attack against US officials. United States who reported painful and sometimes debilitating physical symptoms, in what became known as ‘Havana Syndrome’. The CIA’s conclusion clears the suspicion of some authorities that the Russia be to blame for a long series of mysterious illnesses in recent years.

A senior CIA official stressed that the agency’s investigation continues. But the tentative finding drew quick criticism from people who say they were victims and accused the agency of trying to close the case prematurely. Some officials and lawmakers urged patience as the investigation continues and appeared to distance themselves from the CIA’s conclusions.

“We assess that it is unlikely that a foreign actor, including Russia, is conducting a sustained worldwide campaign harming US personnel with a weapon or mechanism,” said a senior CIA official, speaking on condition of anonymity under ground rules laid down by the CIA. agency.

This leaves open the possibility that a foreign power could be responsible for cases that cannot be attributed to medical conditions or other factors, the official said.

Since the first cases of employees suffering from symptoms such as dizziness and headaches were reported at the U.S. Embassy in Havana in 2016, government investigators have reviewed more than 1,000 cases of what officials called “anomalous health incidents.” , said the official.

The symptoms, which are accompanied by sensations such as ringing in the ears, have come to be commonly known as Havana syndrome, and have been reported by intelligence, diplomatic and military officials on every continent except Antarctica.

Most cases can be attributed to a pre-existing medical condition or environmental or other factors, the senior official said. “A few dozen” of these incidents, which the official called “the most difficult cases,” could not be explained and will receive more attention, the official said. “Our work continues and we are not done yet.”

But another US official said the category of unexplained cases numbered more than a few dozen and noted that further investigations are pending, including that of a panel of independent experts and other government agencies, which may come to different conclusions than the CIA.

Repudiation

On Wednesday night, a group whose members believe they and some of their relatives were attacked rejected the agency’s findings. “The CIA’s newly issued report may be labeled ‘interim’ and may leave the door open for some alternative explanation in some cases, but for dozens of dedicated public servants, their families and their colleagues, it has a touch of finality and abhorrence. ,” the group Advocacy for Victims of Havana Syndrome said in a statement.

The CIA declined to comment on the statement.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, addressed the CIA report in a letter to State Department officials obtained by Washington Post. “These findings do not question the fact that our colleagues are reporting real experiences and experiencing real symptoms,” Blinken wrote, echoing CIA assurances that the agency is focused on providing medical care to anyone who is suffering.

But Blinken did not endorse the CIA’s findings, which he attributed to “our colleagues in the intelligence community” and described only as an assessment of a sustained, global campaign against many US officials. “We will continue to bring all our resources to bear to understand more about these incidents, and there will be additional reports to follow. We will leave no stone unturned,” he wrote.

The chairs of Congressional intelligence oversight committees portrayed the CIA report as the first step in an ongoing investigation. “It is important to note that today’s assessment, while rigorously conducted, reflects only the interim work of the CIA task force,” said Senator Mark R. Warner, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In the House, Representative Adam B. Schiff, chairman of the House committee, said in a statement that the CIA report was a first step in answering the many questions about these incidents. “But it’s far from the last.”

Pressure has mounted on the Biden administration to fully investigate the mystery after some former government officials who experienced the symptoms accused members of the Trump administration of ignoring their plight or being too quick to dismiss their symptoms as imaginary.

Over the past year, more government officials have come forward to report symptoms, after their managers in the intelligence community, the State Department and the military encouraged them to do so. This led to a flurry of cases that needed to be investigated, and most of them were attributed to some known cause, according to investigation sources.

Plan

The CIA established a task force to investigate the health incidents, led by a senior officer who previously played a key role in the agency’s successful search for Osama bin Laden.

In a statement, the director of the CIA, William J. Burns, has promised to provide medical care for those who have been afflicted, even if the cause of their illness remains unknown.

The Biden administration sought to develop plans to provide compensation and improve medical care for people affected by the phenomenon. Under the Havana Act, which President Biden signed into law in October, the government has six months to establish a framework for making payments to individuals who have suffered related health incidents.

But efforts to deal with the episodes have been complicated by the authorities’ inability to establish a clear diagnosis for a range of symptoms that, while sometimes debilitating, are also common.

Authorities said late last year that they found no patterns among the apparent victims, despite an extensive investigation by the CIA and other agencies.

While investigators have not uncovered any concrete evidence, some senior officials and lawmakers have maintained that Russia may be targeting US officials and their families with a powerful form of directed energy, either with the intention of surveillance or inflicting harm. Canadian diplomats also reported being affected.

At his confirmation hearing in February, Burns vowed to “make it an extraordinarily high priority to find out who is responsible for the attacks.”