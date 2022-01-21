Ciro launches himself for the presidency under suspicion in the PDT







Former minister Ciro Gomes, appointed as pre-candidate for the presidency in 2022 Photo: Reproduction / Estadão

After overcoming resistance within the party itself, former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) launches today, still under internal distrust, his pre-candidacy for the Planalto Palace. After meeting with the Executive on Monday, part of the PDT unified the speech in support of Ciro’s name and has said that the convention will remove rumors of isolation of the pedestrian. One wing, however, insists on defending that the party does not have its own candidate and uses the money from the electoral fund to invest in increasing seats in the Chamber.

At the heart of the resistance to a platform of its own, in addition to the division of the electoral fund, is the end of coalitions in proportional elections, which, in the opinion of parliamentarians of the acronym, opens space for the search for a party federation, as proposed by the PT . The presidential candidate, in turn, resists.

Motto

Convincing the “voter tired of polarization” should be one of the campaign mottos foreseen by supporters, reinforcing the pedetista’s onslaught against the former judge and presidential candidate of Podemos, Sérgio Moro, who is vying for the so-called “third way” votes.

According to the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, the theme of the pre-campaign launched today will be “rebellion of hope”, which, according to the leader, can dialogue with the profile of the voter desired by the party. “We want to consolidate the vote of this rebellious youth against the system, ignorance, denialism and all kinds of discrimination,” said Lupi.

Political scientist Bruno Soller observed that, historically, Ciro “talks to an audience that sees the economy in a more planned way”, with an age profile and income higher than the Brazilian average. For the specialist, the pedetista, who has oscillated within the margin of error in polls, will have the challenge of winning over the PT voter, since former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would be capturing the vote of those who wants to defeat Jair Bolsonaro at the polls.

In his fourth attempt to reach the Planalto, Ciro, who was a minister in the governments of Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Lula, mayor of Fortaleza, governor and secretary of Health of Ceará, as well as federal and state deputy, wants to show himself as an option to “all that is there”. Part of the bench bets on Ciro’s growth in the polls starting in April – so far, the former minister has not reached the desired double digits.

Marina

One of the party’s strategies has also been to publicize the name of former minister Marina Silva as a possible deputy. “It just depends on whether the two want it and accept it”, said Lupi, reinforcing the good relationship between Ciro and Marina. The PDT, however, will have to enter into a tug of war with the PT to win the Network into a possible party federation.

“We will have the launch of the pre-candidacy precisely to justify any rumors that involve isolation. We are all in unison”, said deputy André Figueiredo (CE). “The bench is together”, said also deputy Mário Heringer (MG).