City of SP starts vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 without comorbidities on Saturday

The City of São Paulo informed that it will start on Saturday, 22, the vaccination against covid-19 of children from 5 to 11 years old. no comorbidities. The expansion of the public was possible because of the release for use of Coronavac. The immunizing agent produced by Butantan can be applied to children over 6 years of age. Children aged 5 years should receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccine produced by the Butantan Institute was approved this Thursday, 20, by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). The capital received 801,000 doses of the immunizing agent. On Friday, the 21st, the vaccines will be sent to the storage and distribution stations and then they will be delivered to all regions and units so that immunization can be started the next day.

According to the City Hall, the estimated public in this age group is 919,553 children.

Vaccination for children on Saturday will be available at 205 vaccination posts, including 125 Basic Health Units (UBSs) open exclusively to children. As of Monday, the 24th, childhood vaccination will be available at all 469 UBSs in the capital. The list of stations that will open on Saturday is available here.

According to the Secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, the release of Coronavac by Anvisa makes it possible to expand vaccination to all children. This week, the immunization of children with comorbidities and disabilities with the Pfizer vaccine began in São Paulo – the only one that was approved until then for the pediatric population.

Children 5 years of age and immunosuppressed will continue to be vaccinated exclusively with the Pfizer vaccine because Anvisa’s approval this Thursday releases Coronavac only for children over 6 years of age and who are not immunocompromised.

To take the vaccine, children must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age and present an identification document (preferably CPF) and vaccination card.

See how the vaccination schedule was in the city of São Paulo

Who can get vaccinated on Saturday the 22nd?

All children from 5 to 11 years of age, with or without comorbidities, can be vaccinated this Saturday, 22, in São Paulo.

Which vaccine will be given?

There are two vaccine options released for children: Pfizer and Coronavac. 5-year-olds and immunocompromised children (such as those undergoing cancer treatment) will only be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Which stations will be vaccinating children on Saturday?

The list of posts that will have vaccination for children this Saturday, 22, is available here.

What do I need to bring for vaccination?

The child must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age and present an identification document (preferably CPF) and vaccination card.

Are vaccines for children safe?

Yes. Vaccines for children are safe. They have been extensively tested and approved by regulatory bodies after a series of studies. Several countries around the world are already vaccinating children. The most common reactions are mild, such as pain at the application site.

Are vaccines for children effective?

Yes. Vaccines for children prevent illness and hospitalization. In Chile, Coronavac was 90% effective in preventing hospitalization and 100% in preventing admission to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) among immunized children.