Civil Police ask for protective measure for Natalia, from BBB 22, after intimate video leak

The leak on social networks of an intimate video of the participant of the BBB 22 Natalia Deodato made the Civil Police of Minas Gerais ask justice for a protective measure for the model.

“The police authority, responsible for the investigation, requested a protective measure for the victim from the Judiciary”, said a note from the institution.

The suspect of disclosing images of the sister is a 39-year-old man, who was investigated for injury by the Police Station for Assistance to Women, in Belo Horizonte.

However, the mining authorities continue with investigations to “identify any crimes committed in the context of domestic violence”, added the statement.

Even before the Civil Police commented on the case, the official profile of Natália Deodato had already anticipated that it would take the appropriate measures, considering the suspect’s attitude “a disrespect to the participant as a woman and also to her family”.

In addition, the mining page started a campaign to take down the images on social networks, asking that the profiles that are making the disclosure be denounced.

Soon after the images were released, the administrators of some of Natália’s confinement colleagues spoke out asking for respect for the sister. The pages of Jade Picon, Tiago Abravanel and Brunna Gonçalves published a note.

