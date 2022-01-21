Coastal registers new deaths and has more than 7700 people with active disease

Bulletin No. 408 contains data from 18 municipalities that completed the Monitoring Worksheet, except for Balneário Pinhal, Capivari do Sul, Itati, Dom Pedro de Alcântara and Mostardas and was released on Wednesday night (19).

In the last week, 6243 cases were detected, 2 new deaths (Capão da Canoa and Imbé).

There are 7709 patients with active disease.

The occupancy rate of clinical beds reached 58% and that of ICU 95%. There are no ICU beds available at the hospitals in Torres, Capão da Canoa and Osório, although they are looking to expand to accommodate new patients.

In addition to the adults, there are five children hospitalized in the region.

Outpatient services continue with intense demand and queues waiting for care, with great pressure on the health network due to insufficient professionals and excessive demand.

There are municipalities where it was necessary to close health units to concentrate professionals in emergency services and maintain care for the population.

Thus, the Regional COE reinforces the recommendation for the population of the North Coast (residents and vacationers) to maintain social distance, avoiding agglomerations and reiterates the use of masks.

Such measures, associated with vaccination, are the only way to reduce the transmission of the disease.

