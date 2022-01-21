Convicted of sexual violence, Robinho will have his name included on Interpol’s red list

the attacker Robinho, who was sentenced by the Italian Justice to nine years in prison for sexual abuse in a group, will also have his name included in the so-called Interpol red list. In an interview given by ‘GE’ Stefano Opilio, director general of international relations and judicial cooperation at the Italian Ministry of Justice, spoke about the next steps.

Stefano Opilio will be responsible for forwarding the notification to the Ministry of Justice, in Brasília, and also for communicating to Interpol the arrest warrant for Robinho and his friend Falco, also convicted of the same crime.

– It is not about Robinho, a well-known player. This is an everyday activity, which we do hundreds of times a day. There are many cases like his,” Stefano said.

The Milan Attorney General’s Office, which launched the investigation and denounced the player and his friend, is responsible for asking the Italian Ministry of Justice to carry out the sentence. Procedure that is usually done after the announcement of the Court of Cassation sentence, which will be available in 29 days. According to Stefano, there are situations in which the request is immediate.

After their names appear on the Interpol list, Robinho and Falco could be arrested if they leave Brazil for the other 194 countries that are part of the international arrest system.

The Italian Ministry of Justice considers the chance of detention of the player in Brazil remote. Convicts cannot be extradited to Italy, as the 1988 Constitution vetoes the extradition of Brazilian citizens. However, Stefano Opilio informed that there is an extradition treaty between the countries, signed in 1989, which leaves a gap for the extradition of nationals.

– If extradition is impossible, we will ask for the execution of the sentence in Brazil – says the leader of the Ministry of Justice of Italy.

The victim’s lawyer, Jacopo Gnocchi, appealed to Brazilian justice.

– Brazil is a big country and I hope it knows how to deal with this situation. For us, the sentence must be carried out. If it was in Italy, he would go to prison. Now Brazil will deal with this based on its Constitution – said the lawyer.

The eventual approval of the Italian sentence against Robinho and his friend Ricardo Falco will be examined, in Brazil, by the Superior Court of Justice, as soon as the body receives the notification.