Corinthians’ new reinforcement promises to conquer Fiel and details main strengths on the field

This Thursday afternoon, Bruno Melo was officially presented as a reinforcement of Corinthians. In a press conference at CT Joaquim Grava, the defender spoke about his career in football until arriving at the Parque São Jorge club.

The left-back made history at Fortaleza, where he is considered the greatest in the club’s history. The new shirt 27 thanked the Ceará club, but revealed he was focused on Timão.

“I just have to thank Fortaleza for everything I lived there, from the base, I identified a lot. Many friends, several teammates, but now I’m at Corinthians. play this year”, said the player.

A full-back, Bruno Melo also plays as a defender, where he has even been training with Sylvinho. The player listed his main strengths on the field and promised a lot of race for Fiel.

“Because of my height, I’ve played very well in the air since Fortaleza. I’m a full-back by origin, but I’ve played as a defender. I have to prepare myself for what Professor Sylvinho needs. What fans can expect is a lot of race and a lot of I’m a coach, I have speed, but my biggest characteristic is my race”, summarized the defender.

With 210 games in his career, Bruno Melo passed through some small clubs in Ceará before arriving at Fortaleza, where he made history. The player recalled the trajectory until reaching Corinthians.

“It’s true, it was one of my first walks, I started as a professional (in Itarema-CE). Yeah, I didn’t imagine it would be so fast. First I imagined playing in Fortaleza, I worked and worked hard for it. Now I’m looking for my space in Corinthians”, confessed shirt 27.

In his original position, Bruno Melo has as “competitors” Fábio Santos and Lucas Piton at the club. Even so, the defender guaranteed that he will present a good level of football at Corinthians.

“The crowd is creating an expectation on top of me, there’s the starter, Fábio Santos, Piton, who are good players. good football from Bruno, he will present”, concluded the player.

