COVID-19: PA of hospital in BH suspends care due to high demand

Patients with flu and COVID symptoms complained about the delay in care (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Patients with symptoms of COVID-19 and flu continue to put pressure on public and private health units in Greater Belo Horizonte. This Thursday (20), patients who were in the Emergency Room of Hospital Felcio Rocho in the wing intended for the treatment of people with flu and COVID-19 symptoms reported that the service was suspended and that the place was full.

According to employees of Felcio Rocho, the service at the COVID/flu PA was actually suspended during the day due to high demand at the place. Service done until 18:00. The AP destined to any other type of demand is working normally.

In response to a report by state of mines, Hospital Felcio Rocho reported that the Emergency Care for patients with Covid-19 follows municipal and state protocols and serves according to the recommended technical capacity. During this Thursday’s consultations, the limit of patients in the place was reached and, for the safety of the patients present, new consultations were interrupted for a short period of time.

Also according to the hospital, the fact does not influence the care of patients in a serious, unstable or critical condition, in these cases immediate care.

A similar situation occurred this week at a Unimed-BH health unit in Contagem, last Tuesday (18th). Although care was not suspended, the delay was long and many patients had to wait outside the unit. This week, the operator even registered the highest peak in attendance, with more than 8,600 queries made.