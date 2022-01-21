Covid test: why is it so difficult to get a test in Brazil? | coronavirus

Behind this are, according to experts, both an insufficient global supply of tests and supplies to meet the increase in demand, as well as problems and limitations in Brazil’s testing strategy (see further below), which broke the record of 204,000 new officially known cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday (19).

In pharmacies, 482,100 tests were carried out between January 3 and 9 – a record and an increase of 70% compared to the previous week, Abrafarma, an association that brings together the 26 largest pharmaceutical networks in the country, said in a note.

Both this entity and the association of laboratories warned that, in the current scenario, it will be necessary to prioritize the performance of tests, prioritizing those who need it most.

“The high transmissibility of the omicron caused an exponential increase in cases, which has demanded a significant increase in the global production capacity of tests, both PCR and antigen”, said the Brazilian Association of Diagnostic Medicine (Abramed) in a recent statement.

“And if the stocks are not replenished, the lack of supply of exams could quickly occur.”

Abramed’s chairman of the board of directors, Wilson Shcolnik, said in the note that the ideal would be to continue testing anyone who has somehow been exposed to the virus, but, “with the scenario we see in the short term, we strongly recommend that they undergo tests only patients with greater severity of symptoms, hospitalized and surgical patients, people in the risk group, health care workers, and essential service employees (…) until the scenario is normalized”.

As for pharmacy tests, Abrafarma recommends that, for the time being, people look for it only if they are symptomatic, and do so with an online appointment.

Ministry sends request to Anvisa to authorize Covid self-test in Brazil

‘Best strategy is to offer it for free’: see expert opinion on Covid self-test

Without enough testing, and still in the aftermath of a data blackout by the Ministry of Health, Brazil is even more in the dark in the face of the pandemic – both individually and collectively.

“For people, when dealing with a highly infectious disease such as covid-19, it is important to have access to an early diagnosis, so that they seek social isolation and care”, explains epidemiologist Ana Luiza Bierrenbach, senior technical advisor at the health company. Vital Strategies.

“And, from a public health point of view, testing is part of epidemiological surveillance. If a good part of the population is tested, we know the percentage of those infected, how many of them passed the disease to others (…) how far is the pandemic.”

It is this information, adds Bierrenbach, that makes it possible to identify community hotspots where the virus is growing and to make well-informed decisions on public health (such as allocating resources, doctors and field hospitals) and public policy (such as restricting circulation in particular region, for example).

Brazil, however, is part of the group of countries in the world with the lowest rate of testing per thousand inhabitants, according to the platform Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford. The country tests much less, even, than our neighbors, in proportion to its population.

The National Testing Expansion Plan against Covid-19, launched in September last year, provided for the delivery of 60 million antigen tests, a quantity that was already insufficient from the beginning, given the size of the Brazilian population (212 million), opines Celina Pereira, vice president of the National Association of Specialists in Public Policy and Government Management (Anesp) and professor and university researcher on public policies at the University of Brasília.

“Today we know that people with symptoms or who have had contact with infected people need to be tested daily, because their viral load can change” and someone who tested negative one day could end up testing positive the next day, he explains.

A Datafolha survey carried out between January 12 and 13 identified that 8.1 million Brazilians had not been able to find tests in pharmacies or health units in the previous 30 days.

Bringing new clues about the size of underreporting of covid-19 in the country, the same survey pointed out that 42 million Brazilians said they had been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic – almost double the official figure, which accounts for 23 million infections. since March 2020.

Scarcity is not unique to Brazil. Even citizens in countries with extensive testing policies, such as the US and UK, have complained of difficulties finding tests at peak demand in recent months, or having to wait hours in line to get tested.

A report by the US Congressional Research Service a year ago already pointed out that “the testing supply chain has shown significant and ongoing stress since the beginning of the pandemic, and problems persist with the verification, production and distribution of almost all components. from jail”.

The complexity is even greater with PCR tests, which rely on a chain that includes sample collection, storage, transport and laboratory analysis.

The New York Times newspaper detailed, in its The Daily podcast, how American test makers have had a hard time keeping up with the ups and downs in demand during the different phases of the pandemic: this demand started high in 2020 and fell sharply after the advent of Covid-19 vaccines – when testing sites became vaccination sites in the US.

Also according to the “New York Times”, pharmaceutical company Abbott destroyed millions of tests for covid-19 between June and July last year in the US.

Then came the omicron — which took over factories with reduced production capacity to cope with the sudden increase in the need for testing.

…with aggravating factors in Brazil

“The major test producers are multinationals, and there is currently a global demand, as there was with the vaccine”, reinforces to BBC News Brasil Priscila Laczynski de Souza Miguel, coordinator of the center of excellence in logistics at FGV-SP.

“And the (Brazilian) pharmaceutical market is, in general, highly dependent on imported inputs.”

In other words, despite the fact that Brazil has an extensive factory and production structure, the country depends a lot on products that come from abroad, from various components to active pharmaceutical ingredients.

But, in addition to production and supply versus demand issues, experts question the coordination of the response to the pandemic.

Last week, GloboNews reported that Fiocruz’s antigen test production plant, where the 60 million tests in the Ministry of Health’s testing plan are produced, could produce up to 4 million more units per month, if it were contracted to do so by the federal government.

Fiocruz confirms that it has this production capacity (15 million monthly antigen tests) “in case of increased demand” by the ministry. The Folder was consulted about it and, if it responds, this report will be updated.

The government also needs to provide more democratic and equitable access to testing, says infectious disease specialist Ana Luiza Bierrenbach. “It is the upper class who are running out of pharmacy tests (which cost from R$ 100)”, he says.

“There are few tests available for those who have a mild case of Covid-19 and only have access to the SUS. This makes the poorest stop testing themselves, finding out if they are infected and isolating themselves.” And thus, it becomes more difficult to interrupt the chain of transmission of the coronavirus.

Brazil “still suffers from an essential limitation: a universal testing policy on a scale sufficient to serve the majority of the population”, and “improving the national testing plan is an extremely urgent measure at this time”, states a letter sent to the Ministry da Saúde and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) by the Covid-19 BR Observatory, by the Brazilian Association of Collective Health (Abrasco) and by Anesp, the association of specialists in public policies.

The letter suggests the purchase and distribution of tests directly to the population, via SUS, and the release of self-tests, together with guidelines to the public on how to use them and on how to report their results, whether negative or, mainly, positive – when the patient should be instructed to isolate or seek medical attention.

BBC News Brasil consulted the Ministry about the testing policy and is awaiting a manifestation. As for self-tests, both Minister Marcelo Queiroga and President Jair Bolsonaro have already positioned themselves in favor of them being sold in pharmacies.

The impasse over self-tests

This Wednesday (19), Anvisa met to discuss the release of self-tests, but ended up deciding to ask the Ministry of Health for more clarification on how these tests will be part of the country’s testing policy.

Understand how the self-test works to detect Covid

It is not clear, for example, how the health authorities will be notified if the person takes the self-test and the result is positive.

Sought on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported that it will manifest itself within the deadline given by the agency, which is 15 days.

“The fear is that (in that time interval) the sense of urgency of something that is for yesterday will be lost”, warns Celina Pereira, from Anesp.

This is because the mass use of antigen tests – whose result comes out quickly, in 15 minutes – “has the function of cutting the chain of transmission of the coronavirus, over which we have lost control”.

That is, with a result quickly in hand, people can take faster action regarding the need or not to isolate themselves, avoiding the contagion of people around them, something that would be particularly important in the current stage of record number of cases, says Pereira.

It would also help, she says, free up healthcare workers currently assigned to testing for more crucial functions, such as emergency patient care.

“The self-test can help guide people’s behavior. If I wake up with a sore throat, but I don’t know what it is, I don’t know how to behave and I’ll end up passing the virus on,” he argues.

“Today, we cannot confirm contamination because we have a lack of testing, and we do not have a variety of forms of supply”, since, at the moment, this supply is restricted to health units, pharmacies and laboratories, adds Pereira.

Anesp, Abrasco and the Covid-19 BR Observatory argue that countries such as the United States, Argentina, United Kingdom, Israel, Singapore, France and Germany have used self-testing as one of the pandemic control strategies – for example, allowing the exam result is notified to the authorities via QR Code.

In addition to the impasse surrounding self-tests, says the Anesp representative, the federal government underestimated the country’s testing needs and under-used its power to trigger public (such as Fiocruz) and private entities to produce more tests.

“It could be that we still didn’t have all our demand met (because of the global shortage), but we would have a well-designed policy ready to work when there were inputs” for the manufacture of tests, he claims.

For Priscila Miguel, from FGV-SP, the federal strategy was reactive all the time, instead of being based on the experience of countries that were, throughout the pandemic, in stages ahead of ours and thus preparing inventories, activating production chains and to elaborate strategies for the variants that were (and will continue) to emerge.