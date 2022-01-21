Credit score: Learn how to consult and increase

Everything we do in financial life is recorded through the CPF. In this way, failing to pay bills, using overdrafts a lot and renegotiating old debts, for example, can generate an undervalued history.

Credit protection agencies, such as Serasa and SPC are responsible for computing all our financial actions. In this sense, as soon as we move in the market, a score is created, also known as a score, which is often used by banks to grant specific services.

What is the credit score?

As mentioned earlier, the score it is a score assigned by credit protection agencies, which use some techniques and mechanisms to determine the chances of a consumer becoming in default.

In this case, information such as the citizen’s monthly income, the average monthly expenditure and their position in relation to debts, for example, are used. Such resources can determine that the consumer is able to pay the financing he wants to hire.

The score can range from 1 to 1,000, in this sense, the higher the score, the lower the possibility of the consumer becoming in default. In general, the citizen who guarantees a good grade can get credit with lower cost or interest.

What can the score influence on a day-to-day basis?

THE score may affect a financial institution’s decision to apply for a loan or financing. It is used as a “thermometer”, to identify that the consumer is able to pay the debt. Therefore, depending on the score, the citizen may find it easier or more difficult to be approved for a loan.

soon, a score a lower rate may lead the institution to deny a credit operation, according to the Central Bank, as there is a risk of default in this operation. In addition, banks may also require more guarantees to perform the service, or apply higher interest rates, in addition to less advantageous conditions for payment.

How to check the score?

Consumers can check their scores on the websites of the various credit agencies. However, you will need to register in advance to gain access to the score. The portal must request the full name, CPF and phone number for registration.

However, it is important to note that it is possible to increase the score. For this, the consumer must maintain a good financial history, paying all their debts on time and not spending more than they should. For defaulters, resolving pending issues is the first step.