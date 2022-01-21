Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Loses Support, Hits $38K on Risk Assets Leak; altcoins plummet up to 19%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell sharply again overnight, lost the $40,000 support and reached $38,300 in a new selloff that hits the cryptocurrency market as a whole and records widespread double-digit losses among altcoins, which recedes up to 19% this morning.

After jumping to $39,090, the main digital asset on the market has dropped 7.3% in the last 24 hours and has already accumulated losses of 8.2% for the week. The situation is even worse with Ethereum (ETH), which is down 8.5% to $2,883 and has lost 11.5% over the past seven days. Meanwhile, rivals such as Binance Coin (BNB), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) are down 9% just between yesterday and today.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The drop took some traders by surprise, as the market even rehearsed a recovery late yesterday afternoon with BTC going up to $43,500. According to CoinGlass, in the last 12 hours there has been almost $600 million in liquidations (loss of leveraged traders). Of those, $250 million was in Bitcoin, $163 million in Ethereum and $10.9 million in Solana.

The move is seen as a continuation of the trend of capital flight to assets considered safer, amid fears that central banks should begin to increase the pace of interest rate recovery, increasing the attractiveness of government bonds.

Cryptocurrencies are currently strongly correlated with tech stocks, which are on the way to decline with the Nasdaq 100 index down 1.34% in yesterday’s session.

In, analyst firm Delphi Digital assesses that investors are pricing in multiple interest rate hikes, which is significantly impacting risky assets.

“The topic of the week is the latest jump in bond yields, particularly US Treasuries, as investors continue to position themselves for an accelerated monetary tightening schedule,” the report reads.

For the research house, although the news has mainly highlighted nominal returns, it is the recent increase in real returns that matters most in this scenario, especially for non-income generating assets such as Bitcoin and gold.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

For analysts, the key to Bitcoin’s recovery is the return of institutional investors, who have been making profits since the last quarter of last year.

“Institutional inflows have yet to come back, and with the $40,000 support of BTC broken, the market as a whole has been pushed down,” said Laurent Kssis, ETF expert and director at CEC Capital.

In his opinion, the short-term outlook is bad and the price of the cryptocurrency is likely to fall further, possibly triggering a new wave of liquidations from leveraged traders.

“There is still $100 million of long positions open, half of which is on the BitMEX exchange, something I haven’t seen in a while,” Kssis said. “As BTC plummeted overnight, these leveraged long positions must be liquidated, it’s just a matter of time.”

“We now expect five interest rate hikes from the Fed [Federal Reserve] this year,” David Belle, founder of Macrodesiac.com and UK growth director at TradingView, told CoinDesk.

Earlier this week, Anna Wong, chief US economist at Bloomberg Economics, said a 50 basis point increase from the Fed is guaranteed at the March meeting.

Pessimism in the market increases even the correlation of Ethereum with the stock market. While more closely linked to the adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency now has a 0.86 correlation with the Nasdaq 100, according to data from IntoTheBlock.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 39,090.69 +7.3% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,883.55 +8.5% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 430.41 +8.7% Cardano (ADA) $1.23 -9.1% Solana (SOL) US$ 123.81 +9.5%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Leo Token (LEO) $3.78 +3.2%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Secret Network (SCRT) $7.11 -19.03% Loopring (LRC) $1.01 -14.06% Pocket Network (POKT) $1.62 -13.7% THORChain (RUNE) $4.91 -12.5% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.247954 -12.4%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 42.85 +1.9% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 55.52 +1.68% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 51.70 +0.89% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.67 +1.87% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 12.68 +1.68%

See the main crypto market news for this Friday (21):

Table of Contents Mercado Livre announces purchase of stake in 2TM, owner of Bitcoin Market

Neymar shells out $1.1 million for two NFTs

Mining goes against the grain and records historical maximum in the difficulty rate Related

Mercado Livre announces purchase of stake in 2TM, owner of Bitcoin Market Mercado Livre announced last night that it has acquired an equity stake in Grupo 2TM, the parent company of broker Mercado Bitcoin and other companies in the blockchain sector. The companies did not reveal the amount or the percentage involved in the deal. The e-commerce giant in Latin America also made a “strategic investment” in Paxos, a company that offers regulated blockchain infrastructure and that holds the custody of cryptocurrencies purchased via Mercado Pago in Brazil. In a statement, Mercado Livre states that the investments in 2TM and Paxos reinforce the company’s commitment to the development and use of cryptoassets and blockchain technology in the region. The company says that “it intends to stimulate the regional ecosystem, allowing it to offer increasingly relevant products and services to Latin American entrepreneurs and users, who are at the heart of its strategy”. Neymar shells out $1.1 million for two NFTs The player Neymar bought two NFTs from the Bored Ape Yatch Club collection yesterday, for the value of 349.68 ETH, the equivalent of just over US$ 1.1 million, through the OpenSea platform. CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING One of the NFTs stamps his Twitter profile, where he wrote: “I am a monkey”! According to public data from the NFTs marketplace, Neymar transferred 474.33 ETH to his Ethereum wallet, so 124.65 ETH valued today at around US$360,000 remains in balance. Mining goes against the grain and records historical maximum in the difficulty rate Bitcoin network mining difficulty increased by 9.32% and hit an all-time high of 26.64 trillion just after midnight today, beating the previous record set on May 13, 2021. The number refers to the level of difficulty to solve the mathematical problem required by the Bitcoin algorithm to be able to record data on the cryptocurrency’s network. The difficulty is automatically adjusted based on the amount of computing power (hashrate) on the network, so as to keep mining time for new blocks to around 10 minutes. The move draws attention because the increase in difficulty indicates a greater interest in mining the cryptocurrency during a low price moment. Several companies in the sector, it is worth remembering, announced strong investments at the turn of the year. In addition, Intel is expected to enter the segment with a new processor aimed at mining machines. How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

Related