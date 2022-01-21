Cuiabá ticket takes R$ 10 million prize

A person from the city of Cuiabá – MT scored the seven numbers drawn in Timemania’s 1738 contest, held today (20). The winning ticket received a prize of R$ 10,078,210.05. The dozens of the time were 03-29-43-50-51-66-71.

Inter de Limeira – SP was the heart team drawn in this contest. 17,062 bets took the prize of R$ 7.50.

In addition, 10 bets matched six of the drawn numbers and each won a prize of R$ 22,633.21. Another 295 tickets had five numbers, taking a prize of R$ 1,096.03 each. There were still 4,854 winning bets with four hits and 46,410 with three hits.

How do I participate in the next Timemania draw?

You need to place a bet of ten numbers, plus your favorite team, at Caixa-accredited lotteries, or on the bank’s special lottery website. Each contest draws seven numbers and a heart team. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Timemania?

There is only one type of bet: 10 numbers and the heart team. For this you pay R$ 3,00.

And what are my chances of winning at Timemania?

As there is only one way to bet, the chance of taking the jackpot, with seven hits, is one in 26,472,637. To hit six numbers, the chance is one in 216,103. The heart team is easier: one in 80.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and reviewed by the newsroom before being published.