Cup | São Paulo x Palmeiras fight for a place in the final of the competition this Saturday; know where to watch this game LIVE

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Cup | São Paulo x Palmeiras fight for a place in the final of the competition this Saturday; know where to watch this game LIVE 4 Views

Sao Paulo Cup

After defeating Cruzeiro and Oeste, respectively, São Paulo and Palmeiras will decide who will get a spot in the final this Saturday, in Barueri.

Rodrigo Alcantara

Per Rodrigo Alcantara

Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images - Arena Barueri, stage of the classic between São Paulo and Palmeiras, by Copinha
© Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images – Arena Barueri, stage of the classic between São Paulo and Palmeiras, by CopinhaRicardo Moreira/Getty Images – Arena Barueri, stage of the classic between São Paulo and Palmeiras, by Copinha
Rodrigo Alcantara

The classic from São Paulo valid for the semifinals of Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup already has time, place and ticket prices defined by the Paulista Federation. São Paulo and Palmeiras will face each other at 7 pm on Saturday (22), at Arena Barueri, and it will be with a single twist. SporTV and Rede Vida will broadcast the duel.

For having a better campaign, São Paulo will be the home team of the match and will have the full support of its fans, after a decision by the Public Ministry, which determined that only São Paulo residents will be able to enter the stadium, upon purchase of a ticket.

Unlike the games in São Paulo and Palmeiras so far, this time there will be a ticket charge. Tickets will be priced from R$30 to R$40., exclusively on the internet, through the website Ticketsfpf.soudaliga.com.br.

Both teams reach the semifinal match unbeaten in Copinha, however, drew a game in the classification phase, against Água Santa, while São Paulo won all the matches so far.

Whoever wins will compete for the title in the grand final of the Copa São Paulo on January 25th. The opponent will be Santos or América-MG, who will decide the vacancy this Friday (21), in São Caetano. The location of the final has not yet been defined by the FPF, but it will not be in Pacaembu, due to works at the Stadium.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Antibiotic-resistant superbugs kill more than AIDS or malaria, study says

Each year, 1.2 million people worldwide die from infections linked to drug-resistant microbes. Scientists say …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved