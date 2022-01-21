CVM’s budget is the lowest in 13 years and the agency may paralyze activities

In the midst of the stock market’s rise and the growing adhesion of people to investments in shares, the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the capital market regulatory body, suffered a cut of almost R$ 14 million in discretionary expenses, which involve maintaining activities, in the Budget approved by Congress and which must be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro until today. With the cuts, the budget for these expenses fell by more than half and remained at R$ 12 million.

The amount represents the smallest budget for non-compulsory expenses in 13 years, according to Siga Brasil, a system maintained by the Senate. Former directors and ex-presidents of the CVM and market associations heard by the report point out that, with R$ 12 million, there are risks of stoppage in the body.

To the Estadão/Broadcast, the CVM confirmed the reduction and said, in a note, that if the budget is not recomposed, “it is expected that the works of the autarchy will be significantly impacted” this year.

The main cut that worries the market was the one suffered in the area of ​​supervision of the securities market, which lost R$ 5.1 million in the budget that had been allocated when the project reached Congress. In addition, the funds allocated to the administration of the CVM units, which is currently headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, but has offices in São Paulo and Brasília, was reduced by R$8 million compared to the project forwarded by the Executive.

When approving the Budget in December, parliamentarians clashed with the Ministry of Economy, which pointed to the need to recompose a series of expenses without agreeing on which actions would be cut. One of the main impasses was the adjustment to federal police, requested by President Jair Bolsonaro.

The dissatisfaction was exposed by the president of the Mixed Budget Commission, Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES). “We cut 50% of the Ministry of Economy, imagine, they are laughing at us”, said the senator after a meeting with technicians from the ministry during the Budget vote, in December.

In addition to the CVM, all agencies linked to the Ministry of Economy had more than half of their discretionary expenses cut, with the exception of the IBGE, which carries out the Census. The other institutions affected were, for example, the Federal Revenue Service, the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea) and the direct administration of the portfolio commanded by Minister Paulo Guedes.

“This can be recovered later, because the Ministry of Economy is gigantic for the size of the importance it has for Brazil”, said deputy Hildo Rocha (MDB-MA), when talking about the cuts.

Every year, the government may propose to increase certain expenses to keep the machine running. In some cases, depending on the size of the supplement, the budget needs congressional approval, with the cancellation of other expenses.

Historic

If the budget is approved with these amounts, this will be the lowest CVM expense in recent decades. In 2018, for example, the CVM’s discretionary spending was BRL 27 million. In 2019, BRL 25 million. It was BRL 20 million in 2020, the lowest in recent years, but in 2021 the amount grew and reached BRL 26 million, according to CVM data.

Data from the autarchy also indicate that there are 175 vacancies not filled in the agency, since competitions have not been held since 2010. In recent years, the agency has received public servants from BNDES and BB to increase its staff and mitigate impacts.

“The recurring contingency of resources in the last decade has progressively and continuously increased the operational risks of the macro-processes of supervision and inspection of the CVM”, said the body, in a note. “While trying to prepare for such a scenario, the CVM has registered its concerns with the competent authorities, in the search for solutions”, added the CVM.

Today, the CVM has 21 primary offerings (IPOs) pending analysis, in addition to 26 requests for analysis of the registration of new publicly-held companies. The municipality also has 17 requests for secondary offers under review.

In the view of former CVM director Otavio Yazbek, who came to preside over the agency on an interim basis, the reduction in the body’s budget is “very serious” and goes against the grain of the capital market, which has grown in the country in recent years.

“With the amounts attributed to it in previous budgets, managing the CVM was difficult. The situation was never exactly comfortable. Now, with such a low endowment, several activities will be unfeasible. This generates more risks, generates inefficiency, generates processes that generally take longer”, he said.

For Yazbek, cuts tend to be expensive. “The modernization that the CVM has been going through, aimed precisely at facing the problems that already exist and that are known to the market, will also be affected”, considered the former director.

The 2008 crisis, considered the former director, showed that capital market regulators must be even more important than previously thought, which should automatically demand a government look at these bodies.

Henrique Machado, who was director of the CVM in recent years, said he expects the government to reallocate resources throughout the year if the CVM budget does not undergo changes in the sanction of the text, whose deadline ends today.

“The CVM, in recent years, has exercised its attributions with human and material resources that are incompatible with the size and relevance of the capital market. A budget cut of this magnitude, if maintained, should make it impossible not only for administrative management but also for final activities, from financial education to market inspection”, pointed out the director.

associations

In a note, the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima) said that, despite the economic crisis, the capital market continues to expand and the regulatory body is essential to maintain the functioning of the market. For the association, “recent news is worrying about possible cuts in the CVM’s budget that may make the good performance of the entity unfeasible”.

The president of the Association of Capital Market Investors (Amec), Fabio Coelho, said that the lack of government investment in the CVM “generates the risk of the autarchy always being late and this can create a generalized feeling of impunity”.

