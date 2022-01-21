Daughter of Arthur Aguiar and Mayra Cardi spends the night in the ICU

Mayra Cardi used social media this Thursday (20/1) to explain why she did not follow Arthur Aguiar’s entry at BBB22. The former BBB said that her daughter Sophia spent the night of 1/19 and the morning of 1/20 in the ICU.

“Sorry for the absence today, such an important day for us! Arthur Aguiar’s entry that makes us so proud! Sophia spent the night and morning in the ICU, because of our absence. I had decided not to say anything here and leave this battle as ours”, he began.

Mayra Cardi and Arthur Aguiar have been together since 2017. The two are parents of little Sophia. Sophia Aguiar, 3 years old, is the result of the couple's relationship

But, due to questions from fans, the influencer decided to explain the case. “In the face of a strong prayer, the answer came to me that this battle is ours. Children are fragile and end up absorbing all the evil that comes,” he said.

Then, Mayra asked her followers to pray for her family. “We will need a lot of prayer from everyone in these 3 months! Thank you,” he concluded.

***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Aguiar gained fame after playing the character Diego Maldonado in the soap opera Rebelde, shown on TV Record. Vocalist of the band that received the same name from the television production, he also received a gold recordPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 However, even before starring in Rebelde, the actor had already made small appearances in the soap operas Malhação, Cama de Gato and Tempos Modernos. After his success as Diego, he was hired by TV Globo, where he stayed for a long time.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In his personal life, Aguiar was involved in controversies. According to columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, some actresses were lovers and betrayed by the actor. Bruna Marquezine, Giovanna Lancelotti and Alice Wegmann are some of those mentioned. In July 2017, however, he started dating Mayra Cardi, whom he married soon after.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 In 2018, Sophia, the couple’s first child, was born.Playback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Since the beginning of his relationship with Mayra, however, he has been in relationships with other people. Even knowing the betrayals, and several times exposing the actor’s jumping around on social media, the two continue togetherPlayback / Instagram ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 Because of the cases of infidelity, Arthur and Mayra came to separate several times. The last one was at the end of 2021, after the businesswoman revealed that she was betrayed on at least 16 occasions.Playback / Instagram arthur-aguiar-bbb-22-12 However, the couple recently resumed their marriage. In early 2022, during an interview with the Joel Jota podcast, Mayra said that Arthur “is a victim of society” and that “the same mother who educates her daughter to be a princess, educates her son to eat as many women as possible”reproduction ***arthur-aguiar-bbb-22 On social media, Arthur continues to see the numbers increase. With more than 8 million followers on Instagram alone, the actor is one of the public’s biggest bets to participate in BBB22Playback / Instagram 0

