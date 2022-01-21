Daughter of Mayra and Arthur Aguiar suffers respiratory arrest and goes to the ICU

Mayra Cardi, Sophia and Arthur Aguiar (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

This last Thursday (20/01), the influencer Mayra Cardi had to rush to the hospital due to a respiratory arrest of her daughter with Arthur Aguiar, Sophia. For this reason, the famous was unable to accompany her partner’s entry into BBB 22.

According to Mayra , the child had a respiratory arrest, and therefore was rushed to the hospital.



“I’m dying to take a shower, I have this sticky face, my hair is oily from two days that I don’t shower. I’m dying to take a shower and become a person, because I’ve been taking care of my daughter for two days, sleeping sitting up , hospital”,



she ate.

“She had a respiratory arrest. Her larynx closes, and she can’t breathe. We went to the hospital. Here in Campinas, there’s a hospital that, thank God, takes care of me very quickly. We gave her adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s undergoing treatment. That’s why she had to stay in the ICU for observation, because this thing about breathing was serious. That night we slept sitting up, because when she lies down, her throat closes”,



vented Cardi.

Then she added:



“Thank God she managed to sleep well, she’s already much better. I have no doubt that thanks to the prayers you guys said. That’s why I’m stopping by to say thank you.”



Mayra also apologized to her followers for being absent from social media on Thursday.



“Sorry for the absence today, such an important day for us. Arthur Aguiar’s arrival makes us so proud! Sophia spent the night and morning in the ICU, that’s why we were away”,



explained the influencer in Instagram Stories.

Splash contacted Mayra’s adviser, who informed that the 3-year-old girl is already at home, recovering. However, the reason for the hospitalization was not informed.