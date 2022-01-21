Daughter of Mayra and Arthur had respiratory arrest before going to ICU

After telling that her daughter with Arthur Aguiar, Sophia, spent the night in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Mayra Cardi returned to her Instagram to detail what happened to the 3-year-old girl.

According to Mayra, the girl had a respiratory arrest and was rushed to the hospital. “I’m dying to take a shower, I have this luscious face, oily hair from two days I don’t shower. I’m dying to take a shower and become a person, because I’ve been taking care of my daughter for two days, sleeping sitting up, in the hospital”, she began.

“She had a respiratory arrest. Her larynx closes, and she can’t breathe. We went to the hospital. Here in Campinas there is a hospital that, thank God, attends to me very quickly. We gave her adrenaline so she could breathe and now she’s undergoing treatment. That’s why he had to stay in the ICU for observation, because this breathing thing is serious. That night we slept sitting up, because when she lies down, her throat closes”, she said.

Mayra Cardi added: “Thank God she managed to sleep well, she is now much better. I have no doubt that it is thanks to the prayers you have said. That’s why I’m passing by to thank you “.

It is worth remembering that Arthur Aguiar, the little girl’s father, is confined to BBB22 and does not know about Sophia’s health problem.

