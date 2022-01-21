Deceived, Isabel suffers from a sex scandal in Nos Tempos do Imperador

Isabel (Giulia Gayoso) will cry the pitangas on account of a sex scandal in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The princess will discover that Pedro (Selton Mello) has an affair with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and will decide to “kill” the two of her life in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Last to know about extramarital romance, the heir to the Brazilian throne will freak out in the next chapters from the plot by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão. Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will go to Quinta da Boa Vista and spread the gossip.

In a private conversation with Pedro, the villain will demand that the investigation against him be dropped. If that doesn’t happen, the deputy will tell the entire court that the Countess of Barral is the emperor’s mistress.

Isabel will listen to the antagonist’s chat and be shocked by the story. Luísa’s great friend, the princess will faint right there after Pedro confirms Tonico’s gossip.

Fight in the novel of six

After waking up, Teresa’s daughter Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) will turn against the governess. She will go after the noble and cause real confusion in Quinta da Boa Vista.

Pedro will break up the fight and talk to the firstborn alone. He will explain that he understands the outbreak, but he won’t allow Isabel to treat Luísa that way. “How should I treat you? I can barely look at her! I’m in mourning! Two deaths: my father and my best friend on the same day!”

The protagonist will then explain that he has loved the countess for many years and will even compare the affair with the love Isabel feels for Gastão (Daniel Torres): “What I feel for Luísa is something I cannot control. It is a love between two souls “, complete to.

Still hurt, the princess will start crying after discovering the truth about her father. She will justify that she always saw Pedro with good eyes, but that the myth was unraveled in the worst way. “ Now I see that he is just a man like any other, seduced and bewitched by a woman”, he concludes.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

In addition to spoilers, the TV news it also publishes daily summaries of Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the next chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#88 – Resurrect! Nelio’s Return in Nos Tempos do Imperador” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.