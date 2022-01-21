Deltan receives R$ 191 thousand in vacations when he leaves the Public Ministry – 01/21/2022 – Poder

Former head of the Lava Jato task force Deltan Dallagnol received in December a payment of BRL 191,000 from the Federal Public Ministry in compensation for vacations.

According to the former attorney, the amount refers to vacations not taken during the period in which he headed the operation team in Curitiba.

Deltan, 42, announced his resignation from the Public Ministry on November 4 and, the following month, joined the Podemos party, for which he will run for public office in this year’s elections.

To the report, the prosecutor stated that, “due to the demands of the work in Operation Lava Jato”, he needed to accumulate vacation periods that were used after his departure from the task force, in 2020, “making his vacation compatible with those of other colleagues and the needs of the job”.

At the time of the exoneration, however, he still had old periods accrued, which would be spent in 2022.

“Untaken vacations must, by law, be compensated,” said the former prosecutor.

When questioned, the Attorney General’s Office in Paraná stated that the payments are of a personal nature and that it would not be possible to provide details “beyond what is already regularly available on the Transparency Portal, in accordance with the legislation”.

Throughout 2021, the former prosecutor had already taken a total of 50 days of vacation, divided into five parts. According to him, this avoided long-term leave and adapted to the needs of the Attorney’s work.

Members of the Federal Public Ministry are entitled to 60 vacation days per year, as is also the case with magistrates.

The salary of the former head of Lava Jato at the institution was R$ 34 thousand gross.

In December, he also received another R$ 17,000 as the thirteenth Christmas bonus.

FolhaJus+ Receive news about the legal scenario and exclusive content in your email: analysis, tips and events; exclusive to subscribers.

On the 30th, the former prosecutor announced on a social network that he was now paid by Podemos, with a salary of R$ 15,000. Former judge Sergio Moro, pre-candidate for president, also receives remuneration from the legend.

Deltan won the position of state vice-president of the association, in which he has the task of “improving the political cadres”, but says that, in the conversations about affiliation, he did not ask any party for functions.

In a social network, he said that the amount, after a year, will correspond to “about half” of the net total he received as a prosecutor in 2020.

“When I left the Public Ministry, I gave up a higher salary, stability and retirement to continue serving society where I believe my contribution can be greater today: the political environment.”

After the exoneration, the former Lava Jato prosecutor also publicized on the networks the opening of a paid online course on combating corruption. He will probably run for federal deputy for Paraná this year.