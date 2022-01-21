devs talk about plans for the game in 2022

The Astronauts released some news again about Witchfire, roguelite shooter developed by the studio. Responding to questions submitted by the community, the company talked about the launch of the title and promised an early access version of the game for PC players in the last quarter of 2022.

Looking at how early access titles like Hades, Dead Cells and Risk of Rain 2 were like, the developers are thinking of a way to deliver the test, but they just chose PC as a “guinea pig”. To avoid bugs and deliver many hours of gameplay, programmers want to be sure of the game’s quality, and that’s why they chose this window at the end of the year.

It doesn’t make sense for us to be more specific than the last quarter of the year at the moment. After the postponements of countless games, there’s no point in setting a day unless we’re 100% sure we’re going to achieve it, and we’re not sure about it.

Other factors could delay Witchfire’s timeline, according to The Astronauts. Investors, publishers and player feedback during testing will be critical in determining a future release date.

Devs thank you for the hype created around Witchfire

The number of players who showed support for the project impressed The Astronauts. In one of the paragraphs of the statement, they thanked the hype created by fans around Witchfire:

You were crucial to the development of the game, even if you are unaware of it. The way you reacted to the reveal and everything we showed afterward built a certain hype around the game that helped us a lot along the way.

