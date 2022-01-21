Disappointed? The full Pokédex for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is leaked

With just one week to go until launch, Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been leaked online entitled to exposure complete pokedex of the game, which will feature 242 entries, including all new creatures and the Hisui shapes for some familiar monsters.

What could be a full plate for users ended up becoming one of the worst nightmares: the little monsters design It doesn’t seem to be quite what the players expected., although there are those who defend them. The subject is among the most commented on social networks since the afternoon of this Wednesday (19).

The most hated, definitely, it was the new versions of the Legendary Dialga and Palkia, in addition to the third evolution of the starters: Decidueye, Typhlosion and Samurott.

Here’s an image that brings together all the new Pokemon, as well as Hisui’s forms:

It is worth noting that, until then – with the first gameplay of the game, the Pokemon franchise fans were excited with the launch. On the other hand, some previous rumors had been terrifying most coaches.

Here are some opinions about Pokémon Legends: Arceus

So they should have made all pokemon ugly and not just some. Besides, that’s no excuse. Even though those shapes are the “old” ones from palkia and dialga, it was possible to make a much cooler design — Miryus (@Myrus69) January 20, 2022

I liked what I saw of the Legends Arceus stuff today, some Pokemon were really ugly, but right, at least they were prettier than the bdsp bomb — ⚔️César Costa🛡️ (@vc_cesar) January 20, 2022

I saw the Pokemon Legends Arceus leaks now and the PALKIA IS AWESOME lol

Fuck Gamefreak don’t fuck — Nick Passos (@ONickPassos) January 20, 2022

I don’t even know why I’m criticizing the designs of the pokemon in the Legends Arceus game since I’m not even going to play it — Ian Moone (@YangHenrique16) January 20, 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus officially arrives for Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022, next week!

about pokemon

pokemon, the franchise, was created by Satoshi Tajiri in 1995 and the first game in the series, Pokémon Red and Blue, was released for Nintendo’s Game Boy in 1996.

This universe is inhabited by the creatures of the same name, which can be captured by coaches and being trained to participate in battles, among other things.

Several other games in the series have since been released as Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal; Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald, FireRed and LeafGreen, Diamond, Pearl and Platinum, among others. Each title featured a new generation of monsters for players to take place on different continents.

So far, they have been created 898 different Pokemon.

The franchise also has a famous anime, starring Ash Ketchum and your dear Pikachu (the most famous little monster in the franchise), which is displayed since 1997 and already has more than a thousand episodes. The franchise has also appeared in movies, card games, manga and board games.

Pokemon is also considered the most successful and profitable media franchise in history, grossing around $95 billion since its launch.

